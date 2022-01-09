Afcon 2021 results: African Cup of Nations update as e dey go

Africa Cup of Nations trophy

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images

Afcon 2021 kick off with opening ceremony on Sunday for Cameroon.

Plenti Premier League and European stars dey Cameroon for di tournament.

Di tournament wey dem schedule to start in June 2021 move to January last year to avoid Cameroon rainy season, di tournament bin don dey delayed to 2022 because of di coronavirus pandemic.

Di Nations Cup go get 24 participants.

Di first major football tournament of 2022 dey kick off on Sunday, with di Africa Cup of Nations for centre stage.

See as di mata dey go.

2021 Africa Cup of Nations

Match Schedule & Results
Group Stage
Group
  • P - Played
  • W - Win
  • D - Losses
  • L - Draws
  • Pts - Points
  • GD - Goal Difference
    • Group A
      Country P W D L Pts GD
      Cameroon 1 1 0 0 3 1
      Cape Verde 0 0 0 0 0 0
      Ethiopia 0 0 0 0 0 0
      Burkina Faso 1 0 0 1 0 -1
      • 09/01/2022, 17:00
        Cameroon 2
        -
        1 Burkina Faso
        (Penarity)
        -
        (Olembe Stadium)
      • 09/01/2022, 20:00
        Ethiopia 0
        -
        1 Cape Verde
        (Penarity)
        -
        (Olembe Stadium)
      • 13/01/2022, 17:00
        Cameroon
        -
        Ethiopia
        (Penarity)
        -
        (Olembe Stadium)
      • 13/01/2022, 20:00
        Cape Verde
        -
        Burkina Faso
        (Penarity)
        -
        (Olembe Stadium)
      • 17/01/2022, 17:00
        Burkina Faso
        -
        Ethiopia
        (Penarity)
        -
        (Kouekong Stadium)
      • 17/01/2022, 17:00
        Cape Verde
        -
        Cameroon
        (Penarity)
        -
        (Olembe Stadium)
    • Group B
      Country P W D L Pts GD
      Guinea 0 0 0 0 0 0
      Malawi 0 0 0 0 0 0
      Senegal 0 0 0 0 0 0
      Zimbabwe 0 0 0 0 0 0
      • 10/01/2022, 14:00
        Senegal
        -
        Zimbabwe
        (Penarity)
        -
        (Kouekong Stadium)
      • 10/01/2022, 17:00
        Guinea
        -
        Malawi
        (Penarity)
        -
        (Kouekong Stadium)
      • 14/01/2022, 14:00
        Senegal
        -
        Guinea
        (Penarity)
        -
        (Kouekong Stadium)
      • 14/01/2022, 17:00
        Malawi
        -
        Zimbabwe
        (Penarity)
        -
        (Kouekong Stadium)
      • 18/01/2022, 17:00
        Malawi
        -
        Senegal
        (Penarity)
        -
        (Kouekong Stadium)
      • 18/01/2022, 17:00
        Zimbabwe
        -
        Guinea
        (Penarity)
        -
        (Stade Omnisport Ahmadou Ahidjo)
    • Group C
      Country P W D L Pts GD
      Comoros 0 0 0 0 0 0
      Gabon 0 0 0 0 0 0
      Ghana 0 0 0 0 0 0
      Morocco 0 0 0 0 0 0
      • 10/01/2022, 17:00
        Morocco
        -
        Ghana
        (Penarity)
        -
        (Stade Omnisport Ahmadou Ahidjo)
      • 10/01/2022, 20:00
        Comoros
        -
        Gabon
        (Penarity)
        -
        (Stade Omnisport Ahmadou Ahidjo)
      • 14/01/2022, 17:00
        Morocco
        -
        Comoros
        (Penarity)
        -
        (Stade Omnisport Ahmadou Ahidjo)
      • 14/01/2022, 20:00
        Gabon
        -
        Ghana
        (Penarity)
        -
        (Stade Omnisport Ahmadou Ahidjo)
      • 18/01/2022, 20:00
        Gabon
        -
        Morocco
        (Penarity)
        -
        (Stade Omnisport Ahmadou Ahidjo)
      • 18/01/2022, 20:00
        Ghana
        -
        Comoros
        (Penarity)
        -
        (Stade Omnisport de Garoua)
    • Group D
      Country P W D L Pts GD
      Egypt 0 0 0 0 0 0
      Guinea-Bissau 0 0 0 0 0 0
      Nigeria 0 0 0 0 0 0
      Sudan 0 0 0 0 0 0
      • 11/01/2022, 17:00
        Nigeria
        -
        Egypt
        (Penarity)
        -
        (Stade Omnisport de Garoua)
      • 11/01/2022, 20:00
        Sudan
        -
        Guinea-Bissau
        (Penarity)
        -
        (Stade Omnisport de Garoua)
      • 15/01/2022, 17:00
        Nigeria
        -
        Sudan
        (Penarity)
        -
        (Stade Omnisport de Garoua)
      • 15/01/2022, 20:00
        Guinea-Bissau
        -
        Egypt
        (Penarity)
        -
        (Stade Omnisport de Garoua)
      • 19/01/2022, 20:00
        Egypt
        -
        Sudan
        (Penarity)
        -
        (Stade Omnisport Ahmadou Ahidjo)
      • 19/01/2022, 20:00
        Guinea-Bissau
        -
        Nigeria
        (Penarity)
        -
        (Stade Omnisport de Garoua)
    • Group E
      Country P W D L Pts GD
      Algeria 0 0 0 0 0 0
      Côte d'Ivoire 0 0 0 0 0 0
      Equatorial Guinea 0 0 0 0 0 0
      Sierra Leone 0 0 0 0 0 0
      • 11/01/2022, 14:00
        Algeria
        -
        Sierra Leone
        (Penarity)
        -
        (Stade Omnisport de Douala)
      • 12/01/2022, 20:00
        Equatorial Guinea
        -
        Côte d'Ivoire
        (Penarity)
        -
        (Stade Omnisport de Douala)
      • 16/01/2022, 17:00
        Côte d'Ivoire
        -
        Sierra Leone
        (Penarity)
        -
        (Stade Omnisport de Douala)
      • 16/01/2022, 20:00
        Algeria
        -
        Equatorial Guinea
        (Penarity)
        -
        (Stade Omnisport de Douala)
      • 20/01/2022, 17:00
        Côte d'Ivoire
        -
        Algeria
        (Penarity)
        -
        (Stade Omnisport de Douala)
      • 20/01/2022, 17:00
        Sierra Leone
        -
        Equatorial Guinea
        (Penarity)
        -
        (Stade Municipal de Limbe)
    • Group F
      Country P W D L Pts GD
      Gambia 0 0 0 0 0 0
      Mali 0 0 0 0 0 0
      Mauritania 0 0 0 0 0 0
      Tunisia 0 0 0 0 0 0
      • 12/01/2022, 14:00
        Tunisia
        -
        Mali
        (Penarity)
        -
        (Stade Municipal de Limbe)
      • 12/01/2022, 17:00
        Mauritania
        -
        Gambia
        (Penarity)
        -
        (Stade Municipal de Limbe)
      • 16/01/2022, 14:00
        Gambia
        -
        Mali
        (Penarity)
        -
        (Stade Municipal de Limbe)
      • 16/01/2022, 17:00
        Tunisia
        -
        Mauritania
        (Penarity)
        -
        (Stade Municipal de Limbe)
      • 20/01/2022, 20:00
        Gambia
        -
        Tunisia
        (Penarity)
        -
        (Stade Municipal de Limbe)
      • 20/01/2022, 20:00
        Mali
        -
        Mauritania
        (Penarity)
        -
        (Stade Omnisport de Douala)
Knockout Stage
  • Round of 16
    • 23/01/2022, 17:00
      Group A Second Place
      -
      Group C Second Place
      (Penarity)
      -
      (Stade Municipal de Limbe)
    • 23/01/2022, 20:00
      Group D Winner
      -
      Third Place Group B/E/F
      (Penarity)
      -
      (Stade Omnisport de Garoua)
    • 24/01/2022, 17:00
      Group B Second Place
      -
      Group F Second Place
      (Penarity)
      -
      (Kouekong Stadium)
    • 24/01/2022, 20:00
      Group A Winner
      -
      Third Place Group C/D/E
      (Penarity)
      -
      (Olembe Stadium)
    • 25/01/2022, 17:00
      Group B Winner
      -
      Third Place Group A/C/D
      (Penarity)
      -
      (Kouekong Stadium)
    • 25/01/2022, 20:00
      Group C Winner
      -
      Third Place Group A/B/F
      (Penarity)
      -
      (Stade Omnisport Ahmadou Ahidjo)
    • 26/01/2022, 17:00
      Group E Winner
      -
      Group D Second Place
      (Penarity)
      -
      (Stade Omnisport de Douala)
    • 26/01/2022, 20:00
      Group F Winner
      -
      Group E Second Place
      (Penarity)
      -
      (Stade Municipal de Limbe)
  • Quarter-Finals
    • 29/01/2022, 17:00
      Round of sixteen 4 Winner
      -
      Round of sixteen 3 Winner
      (Penarity)
      -
      (Stade Omnisport de Douala)
    • 29/01/2022, 20:00
      Round of sixteen 1 Winner
      -
      Round of sixteen 2 Winner
      (Penarity)
      -
      (Stade Omnisport de Garoua)
    • 30/01/2022, 17:00
      Round of sixteen 7 Winner
      -
      Round of sixteen 6 Winner
      (Penarity)
      -
      (Olembe Stadium)
    • 30/01/2022, 20:00
      Round of sixteen 5 Winner
      -
      Round of sixteen 8 Winner
      (Penarity)
      -
      (Stade Omnisport de Douala)
  • Semi-Finals
    • 02/02/2022, 20:00
      Quarter-Final 1 Winner
      -
      Quarter-Final 4 Winner
      (Penarity)
      -
      (Stade Omnisport de Douala)
    • 03/02/2022, 20:00
      Quarter-Final 2 Winner
      -
      Quarter-Final 3 Winner
      (Penarity)
      -
      (Olembe Stadium)
  • 3rd and 4th Place
  • Final
All times fit GMT+1 change. BBC no get hand inside any change.