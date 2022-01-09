Afcon 2021 results: African Cup of Nations update as e dey go

44 minutes wey don pass

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images

Afcon 2021 kick off with opening ceremony on Sunday for Cameroon.

Plenti Premier League and European stars dey Cameroon for di tournament.

Di tournament wey dem schedule to start in June 2021 move to January last year to avoid Cameroon rainy season, di tournament bin don dey delayed to 2022 because of di coronavirus pandemic.

Di Nations Cup go get 24 participants.

Di first major football tournament of 2022 dey kick off on Sunday, with di Africa Cup of Nations for centre stage.

See as di mata dey go.