Afcon 2021 results: African Cup of Nations update as e dey go
Afcon 2021 kick off with opening ceremony on Sunday for Cameroon.
Plenti Premier League and European stars dey Cameroon for di tournament.
Di tournament wey dem schedule to start in June 2021 move to January last year to avoid Cameroon rainy season, di tournament bin don dey delayed to 2022 because of di coronavirus pandemic.
Di Nations Cup go get 24 participants.
Di first major football tournament of 2022 dey kick off on Sunday, with di Africa Cup of Nations for centre stage.
See as di mata dey go.
2021 Africa Cup of Nations
Match Schedule & Results
Group Stage
Group
- P - Played
- W - Win
- D - Losses
- L - Draws
- Pts - Points
- GD - Goal Difference
Group A
Country P W D L Pts GD Cameroon 1 1 0 0 3 1 Cape Verde 0 0 0 0 0 0 Ethiopia 0 0 0 0 0 0 Burkina Faso 1 0 0 1 0 -1
09/01/2022, 17:00Cameroon 2-1 Burkina Faso(Penarity)-(Olembe Stadium)
09/01/2022, 20:00Ethiopia 0-1 Cape Verde(Penarity)-(Olembe Stadium)
13/01/2022, 17:00Cameroon-Ethiopia(Penarity)-(Olembe Stadium)
13/01/2022, 20:00Cape Verde-Burkina Faso(Penarity)-(Olembe Stadium)
17/01/2022, 17:00Burkina Faso-Ethiopia(Penarity)-(Kouekong Stadium)
17/01/2022, 17:00Cape Verde-Cameroon(Penarity)-(Olembe Stadium)
Group B
Country P W D L Pts GD Guinea 0 0 0 0 0 0 Malawi 0 0 0 0 0 0 Senegal 0 0 0 0 0 0 Zimbabwe 0 0 0 0 0 0
10/01/2022, 14:00Senegal-Zimbabwe(Penarity)-(Kouekong Stadium)
10/01/2022, 17:00Guinea-Malawi(Penarity)-(Kouekong Stadium)
14/01/2022, 14:00Senegal-Guinea(Penarity)-(Kouekong Stadium)
14/01/2022, 17:00Malawi-Zimbabwe(Penarity)-(Kouekong Stadium)
18/01/2022, 17:00Malawi-Senegal(Penarity)-(Kouekong Stadium)
18/01/2022, 17:00Zimbabwe-Guinea(Penarity)-(Stade Omnisport Ahmadou Ahidjo)
Group C
Country P W D L Pts GD Comoros 0 0 0 0 0 0 Gabon 0 0 0 0 0 0 Ghana 0 0 0 0 0 0 Morocco 0 0 0 0 0 0
10/01/2022, 17:00Morocco-Ghana(Penarity)-(Stade Omnisport Ahmadou Ahidjo)
10/01/2022, 20:00Comoros-Gabon(Penarity)-(Stade Omnisport Ahmadou Ahidjo)
14/01/2022, 17:00Morocco-Comoros(Penarity)-(Stade Omnisport Ahmadou Ahidjo)
14/01/2022, 20:00Gabon-Ghana(Penarity)-(Stade Omnisport Ahmadou Ahidjo)
18/01/2022, 20:00Gabon-Morocco(Penarity)-(Stade Omnisport Ahmadou Ahidjo)
18/01/2022, 20:00Ghana-Comoros(Penarity)-(Stade Omnisport de Garoua)
Group D
Country P W D L Pts GD Egypt 0 0 0 0 0 0 Guinea-Bissau 0 0 0 0 0 0 Nigeria 0 0 0 0 0 0 Sudan 0 0 0 0 0 0
11/01/2022, 17:00Nigeria-Egypt(Penarity)-(Stade Omnisport de Garoua)
11/01/2022, 20:00Sudan-Guinea-Bissau(Penarity)-(Stade Omnisport de Garoua)
15/01/2022, 17:00Nigeria-Sudan(Penarity)-(Stade Omnisport de Garoua)
15/01/2022, 20:00Guinea-Bissau-Egypt(Penarity)-(Stade Omnisport de Garoua)
19/01/2022, 20:00Egypt-Sudan(Penarity)-(Stade Omnisport Ahmadou Ahidjo)
19/01/2022, 20:00Guinea-Bissau-Nigeria(Penarity)-(Stade Omnisport de Garoua)
Group E
Country P W D L Pts GD Algeria 0 0 0 0 0 0 Côte d'Ivoire 0 0 0 0 0 0 Equatorial Guinea 0 0 0 0 0 0 Sierra Leone 0 0 0 0 0 0
11/01/2022, 14:00Algeria-Sierra Leone(Penarity)-(Stade Omnisport de Douala)
12/01/2022, 20:00Equatorial Guinea-Côte d'Ivoire(Penarity)-(Stade Omnisport de Douala)
16/01/2022, 17:00Côte d'Ivoire-Sierra Leone(Penarity)-(Stade Omnisport de Douala)
16/01/2022, 20:00Algeria-Equatorial Guinea(Penarity)-(Stade Omnisport de Douala)
20/01/2022, 17:00Côte d'Ivoire-Algeria(Penarity)-(Stade Omnisport de Douala)
20/01/2022, 17:00Sierra Leone-Equatorial Guinea(Penarity)-(Stade Municipal de Limbe)
Group F
Country P W D L Pts GD Gambia 0 0 0 0 0 0 Mali 0 0 0 0 0 0 Mauritania 0 0 0 0 0 0 Tunisia 0 0 0 0 0 0
12/01/2022, 14:00Tunisia-Mali(Penarity)-(Stade Municipal de Limbe)
12/01/2022, 17:00Mauritania-Gambia(Penarity)-(Stade Municipal de Limbe)
16/01/2022, 14:00Gambia-Mali(Penarity)-(Stade Municipal de Limbe)
16/01/2022, 17:00Tunisia-Mauritania(Penarity)-(Stade Municipal de Limbe)
20/01/2022, 20:00Gambia-Tunisia(Penarity)-(Stade Municipal de Limbe)
20/01/2022, 20:00Mali-Mauritania(Penarity)-(Stade Omnisport de Douala)
Knockout Stage
Round of 16
23/01/2022, 17:00Group A Second Place-Group C Second Place(Penarity)-(Stade Municipal de Limbe)
23/01/2022, 20:00Group D Winner-Third Place Group B/E/F(Penarity)-(Stade Omnisport de Garoua)
24/01/2022, 17:00Group B Second Place-Group F Second Place(Penarity)-(Kouekong Stadium)
24/01/2022, 20:00Group A Winner-Third Place Group C/D/E(Penarity)-(Olembe Stadium)
25/01/2022, 17:00Group B Winner-Third Place Group A/C/D(Penarity)-(Kouekong Stadium)
25/01/2022, 20:00Group C Winner-Third Place Group A/B/F(Penarity)-(Stade Omnisport Ahmadou Ahidjo)
26/01/2022, 17:00Group E Winner-Group D Second Place(Penarity)-(Stade Omnisport de Douala)
26/01/2022, 20:00Group F Winner-Group E Second Place(Penarity)-(Stade Municipal de Limbe)
Quarter-Finals
29/01/2022, 17:00Round of sixteen 4 Winner-Round of sixteen 3 Winner(Penarity)-(Stade Omnisport de Douala)
29/01/2022, 20:00Round of sixteen 1 Winner-Round of sixteen 2 Winner(Penarity)-(Stade Omnisport de Garoua)
30/01/2022, 17:00Round of sixteen 7 Winner-Round of sixteen 6 Winner(Penarity)-(Olembe Stadium)
30/01/2022, 20:00Round of sixteen 5 Winner-Round of sixteen 8 Winner(Penarity)-(Stade Omnisport de Douala)
Semi-Finals
02/02/2022, 20:00Quarter-Final 1 Winner-Quarter-Final 4 Winner(Penarity)-(Stade Omnisport de Douala)
03/02/2022, 20:00Quarter-Final 2 Winner-Quarter-Final 3 Winner(Penarity)-(Olembe Stadium)
3rd and 4th Place
Final
All times fit GMT+1 change. BBC no get hand inside any change.