Christine Mboma win BBC African Sports Personality of the Year

37 minutes wey don pass

Dem no support media player for your device Wetin we call dis Video, WATCH: Mboma win BBC African Sports Personality of the Year

Namibian sprinter Christine Mboma don win di BBC African Sports Personality of di Year award.

She be di first female to win di award since di award bin start.

Mboma dey voted as winner from a list of six nominees wey include Kenyan athletes Eliud Kipchoge and Faith Kipyegon, Senegalese goalkeeper Edouard Mendy, South African Paralympic star Ntando Mahlangu and South African, swimmer Tatjana Schoenmaker.

Di 18-year-old become di first Namibian woman to ever win Olympic medal when she collect silver for 200m final for Tokyo last year.

She tell BBC Sport Africa say "I feel great and really proud to be a Namibian,".

"I dedicate dis BBC award to all Namibians. Dis na reward for all di hard work I do."

She be di second Namibian athlete to win di ogbonge award afta sprinter Frankie Fredericks win di BBC African Sports Star of di Year award in 1993.

Plus her Olympic silver, Mboma also na Diamond League champion and Under-20 gold medallist over 200m, she break di Under-20 record over di distance several times last year.

Mboma say her achievement go motivate young athletes from Africa.

Di sprinter get rough childhood. When she be 13, her disabled mama die as she dey give birth. She leave Mboma to look afta her two younger siblings.