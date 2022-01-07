Afcon 2021: Why football teams dey carry food, water and oda tins go tournament

26 minutes wey don pass

Wia dis foto come from, Équipe du Maroc

Morocco na di tok of di 2021 Africa Cup Of Nations for Cameroon wey go begin two days time.

Since last week, kontris wey go participate for di Nations Cup don dey land for Cameroon.

Pipo dey tok about Morocco sake of say dem land Yaounde, Cameroon for di 2021 Africa Cup of Nations wit dia own food and pipo wey go cook for dem.

The Atlas Lions of Morocco no stop dia, dem cari bed and mattresses follow bodi come di tournament.

Dem still cari pipo wey go work for di hotel wey dem go stay for Yaounde too.

Na 86-man delegation wey include 28 players, technical and administrative staff, chefs and security land for Yaounde on Sunday.

Why Morocco come wit dia own tins

Wia dis foto come from, Équipe du Maroc

Tori pipo, di Moroccan News report say di Royal Moroccan Football Federation (FRMF) cari dia property come Afcon to avoid any tin wey go contaminate dia players sake of di coronavirus pandemic.

Di federation don make sure di rooms and oda apartments, including dia rooms dem for di hotel wey dem go stay for Yaounde dey sterilized.

Dem change di bedsheets and blankets for dia hotel wit di ones wey dem bring from dia kontri.

Dem also replace local hotel staff wey get direct contact wit players wit di staff wey dem bring from dia kontri Morocco. Dem bring dia own security pipo too.

Dis kind tin don happun before?

No be di first time dis kain tin dey happun for football, e dey happun for big sporting events evritime.

Nigeria Football Analyst Jacob Oyekale give BBC Pidgin small history, e say dis practice don dey since di 1980's.

"E start for Africa, wen African teams start to play against each oda, and dem dey use evri tactics to make sure say dia opponents lose, accuse of food poisoning come dey enta di mata, Oyekale tok.

"From dia, teams come begin start to cari dia own food dey travel for matches to make sure say las las dia teams dey okay" Oga Oyekale tok.

"Many African kontris dey do am especially di North African kontris.

"Sometimes, wen players travel go some kontris and di type of food dem dey used to no dey, e dey affect di performance of di teams, na di main reason be dat, dem dey travel wit water sef, sake of say water get plenti impact for pesin bodi, and many teams dey do am" e add.

Oda times dis kind tin happun

Many football teams both kontris and clubs don cari dia food and water travel go football tournaments before, but di practice dey common wit North Africans for di continent.

Records show say di Pharoahs of Egypt (Egyptian National Team) cari dia own food and water travel go Ghana during dia stay for di 2014 World Cup playoff (qualifiers) for di Bada Yara Stadium, Kumasi.

Di North African team bin no wan take chances becos of how important di match be for dem dat time as dem bin dey try to qualify for dia first World Cup since 1990.

Na di Egyptian Football Association make di request for adequate foodstuff, water and oda items for personal use wey go last for dem until dem comot from Ghana.

For 2016, Algeria national team come Nigeria to come play di 2018 FIFA world cup qualifiers with Nigeria for di Godswill Akpabio International Stadium, Uyo.

Di delegation cari dia own food, water and and even sleeping tins like bedsheets and pillow.

Moroccan News tok to Sports Analyst and former reporter, Franklin Sone Bayen, wey don cover plenti international competitions plus World Cup.