Cameroon vs Burkina Faso: Prediction and preview of Indomitable Lions match against Stallions

25 minutes wey don pass

Wia dis foto come from, Etienne Mainimo

Fifty years down since Cameroon host di Africa Cup of Nations di kontri de dream for change de bad memories for 1972 as Cameroon host finish for third place.

For Group A, Burkina Faso na de first obstacle weh Cameroon get for komot for road as deh set for caress dia number six Silver Cup.

Cameroon vs Burkina Faso curtain raiser for continental football bonanza go take place inside 60,000-seater Olembe stadium wit 89-year-old president Biya for front seat.

Before now Cameroon na big powerhouse for football wit high level footballers like Roger Milla, Ndip Akem, Samuel Eto'o Fils, Patrick Mboma and odas.

Cameroon don show 20 taims for dis continental competition, dem take de cup five taims for 1984, 1988, 2000, 2002, 2017.

Even if taims don change de Indomitable Lions wit Portuguese Antonio Conceicoa Oliviera da Silva as coach get players weh Cameroon fit bank on.

Players to watch out for

Cameroon na kontri for beta goalkeepers. Andre Onana weh e sign for Inter Milan dis week di give assurance for goal di follow foot-steps for Thomas Nkono, Joseph Bell Antoine and many odas. But Devis Epassy show e pawa when Andre Onana work suspension for doping after e consume bad substance.

Midfield get heavy weight (Napoli) Zambo Anguissa weh di dictate tempo wit skill for snatch ball fast inside tight space.

Cameroonians di count on Bayern Munich star Choupo Moting weh e shine for Germany dis pass season, and get potential for put smile for supporters dia faces. No bi Coach Conceicao yi only weapon as Karl Toko Ekambi for Olympic Lyonnais too di impress.

Bertrand Traore and Tapsoba go shine for Burkina Faso?

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images Wetin we call dis foto, Bertrand Traore dey play for Aston Villa for Premier League

Burkina Faso, di dream for lift dia first trophy wit players laik Bertrand Traore (Aston Villa), striker Abdoul Tapsoba (Standard Liege); kingpins weh deh helep de team to final for 2013.

Coach Kamou Malo squad di look good wit young generation of players laik Herve Koffi, Edmond Tapsoba, Issa Kabore and Gustavo Sangare, ready for turn de tides.

De Stallions get for improve two big tins if deh want progress for de tournament. Apart from quality, de team need strong mentality and de good news na say deh bring in psychologists for helep de team make e focus for achieve goals.

Times Cameroon don play Burkina Faso

De team get 12 appearances for Afcon, eight less dan Cameroon.

Cameroon and Burkina Faso don play five times against eachoda, de two teams win one match each and draw three.

Burikina Faso 3-0 win over Gabon for friendly match weh deh play for Dubai na confidence booster before tough opener with Cameroon.

De Stallions don keep clean sheet in dia last nine matches but de the Indomitable Lions wit no friendly match before Afcon no wan any disgrace in front of dia president.

Wetin di coaches tok ahead of di game

Wia dis foto come from, Etienne Mainimo Wetin we call dis foto, Cameroon coach Antonio Conceicao

Cameroon coach, Antonio Conceicao for pre match pre-match presser say "de team wan play beta football. We know weti Cameroonians want and de team get good form and ready".

Vincent Aboubakar, Lions captain declare, "We know weti di happen outside de camp and we di train very hard for defend de Green, Red, Yellow national colors".

Kamou Malo Burkina Faso coach say "de match no go easy but we go give Cameroon tough times".

"Cameroon is and remain good football nation but we go do our best. We strength dey for we young team. First group match bi very important and we go work hard, do beta dan 2013".

Malo vex say medical team no respect Covid-19 protocol test dia players less dan 48 hour to de match.

Match prediction

Former player, 1990 squad, Jules Denis Onana say Cameroon go win by 2-0 for seka say for more dan a decade, Lions nova lose any match for home turf.