Afcon 2021 fixtures: Afcon tables plus changes wey Caf make ahead of tournament

one hour wey don pass

Football join bodi for Africa CAF don release new rules wey teams go observe through out di African Cup of Nations tournament wey go kick off on Sunday, January 9 for Cameroon.

For statement CAF say dem go allow five substitutions during each match for each team. To avoid disruption during matches, CAF say dem go only allow three chances for di teams to do dia five substitutions.

Dis mean say teams fit change two pipo at a time but dem no fit stop di match five times for one team to make changes.

Afcon Table and fixtures

2021 Africa Cup of Nations Match Schedule & Results Group Stage

Knockout Stage Group Stage Group A |

B |

C |

D |

E |

F | P - Played

- W - Win

- D - Losses

- L - Draws

- Pts - Points

- GD - Goal Difference Group A Country P W D L Pts GD Burkina Faso 0 0 0 0 0 0 Cape Verde 0 0 0 0 0 0 Cameroon 0 0 0 0 0 0 Ethiopia 0 0 0 0 0 0 Cameroon - Burkina Faso (Penarity) - (Olembe Stadium) Ethiopia - Cape Verde (Penarity) - (Olembe Stadium) Cameroon - Ethiopia (Penarity) - (Olembe Stadium) Cape Verde - Burkina Faso (Penarity) - (Olembe Stadium) Burkina Faso - Ethiopia (Penarity) - (Kouekong Stadium) Cape Verde - Cameroon (Penarity) - (Olembe Stadium) Group B Country P W D L Pts GD Guinea 0 0 0 0 0 0 Malawi 0 0 0 0 0 0 Senegal 0 0 0 0 0 0 Zimbabwe 0 0 0 0 0 0 Senegal - Zimbabwe (Penarity) - (Kouekong Stadium) Guinea - Malawi (Penarity) - (Kouekong Stadium) Senegal - Guinea (Penarity) - (Kouekong Stadium) Malawi - Zimbabwe (Penarity) - (Kouekong Stadium) Malawi - Senegal (Penarity) - (Kouekong Stadium) Zimbabwe - Guinea (Penarity) - (Stade Omnisport Ahmadou Ahidjo) Back to top to-top

Group C Country P W D L Pts GD Comoros 0 0 0 0 0 0 Gabon 0 0 0 0 0 0 Ghana 0 0 0 0 0 0 Morocco 0 0 0 0 0 0 Morocco - Ghana (Penarity) - (Stade Omnisport Ahmadou Ahidjo) Comoros - Gabon (Penarity) - (Stade Omnisport Ahmadou Ahidjo) Morocco - Comoros (Penarity) - (Stade Omnisport Ahmadou Ahidjo) Gabon - Ghana (Penarity) - (Stade Omnisport Ahmadou Ahidjo) Gabon - Morocco (Penarity) - (Stade Omnisport Ahmadou Ahidjo) Ghana - Comoros (Penarity) - (Stade Omnisport de Garoua) Group D Country P W D L Pts GD Egypt 0 0 0 0 0 0 Guinea-Bissau 0 0 0 0 0 0 Nigeria 0 0 0 0 0 0 Sudan 0 0 0 0 0 0 Nigeria - Egypt (Penarity) - (Stade Omnisport de Garoua) Sudan - Guinea-Bissau (Penarity) - (Stade Omnisport de Garoua) Nigeria - Sudan (Penarity) - (Stade Omnisport de Garoua) Guinea-Bissau - Egypt (Penarity) - (Stade Omnisport de Garoua) Egypt - Sudan (Penarity) - (Stade Omnisport Ahmadou Ahidjo) Guinea-Bissau - Nigeria (Penarity) - (Stade Omnisport de Garoua) Back to top to-top

Group E Country P W D L Pts GD Algeria 0 0 0 0 0 0 Côte d'Ivoire 0 0 0 0 0 0 Equatorial Guinea 0 0 0 0 0 0 Sierra Leone 0 0 0 0 0 0 Algeria - Sierra Leone (Penarity) - (Stade Omnisport de Douala) Equatorial Guinea - Côte d'Ivoire (Penarity) - (Stade Omnisport de Douala) Côte d'Ivoire - Sierra Leone (Penarity) - (Stade Omnisport de Douala) Algeria - Equatorial Guinea (Penarity) - (Stade Omnisport de Douala) Côte d'Ivoire - Algeria (Penarity) - (Stade Omnisport de Douala) Sierra Leone - Equatorial Guinea (Penarity) - (Stade Municipal de Limbe) Group F Country P W D L Pts GD Gambia 0 0 0 0 0 0 Mali 0 0 0 0 0 0 Mauritania 0 0 0 0 0 0 Tunisia 0 0 0 0 0 0 Tunisia - Mali (Penarity) - (Stade Municipal de Limbe) Mauritania - Gambia (Penarity) - (Stade Municipal de Limbe) Gambia - Mali (Penarity) - (Stade Municipal de Limbe) Tunisia - Mauritania (Penarity) - (Stade Municipal de Limbe) Gambia - Tunisia (Penarity) - (Stade Municipal de Limbe) Mali - Mauritania (Penarity) - (Stade Omnisport de Douala) Back to top to-top

Knockout Stage Round of 16 Group A Second Place - Group C Second Place (Penarity) - (Stade Municipal de Limbe) Group D Winner - Third Place Group B/E/F (Penarity) - (Stade Omnisport de Garoua) Group B Second Place - Group F Second Place (Penarity) - (Kouekong Stadium) Group A Winner - Third Place Group C/D/E (Penarity) - (Olembe Stadium) Group B Winner - Third Place Group A/C/D (Penarity) - (Kouekong Stadium) Group C Winner - Third Place Group A/B/F (Penarity) - (Stade Omnisport Ahmadou Ahidjo) Group E Winner - Group D Second Place (Penarity) - (Stade Omnisport de Douala) Group F Winner - Group E Second Place (Penarity) - (Stade Municipal de Limbe)

Quarter-Finals Round of sixteen 4 Winner - Round of sixteen 3 Winner (Penarity) - (Stade Omnisport de Douala) Round of sixteen 1 Winner - Round of sixteen 2 Winner (Penarity) - (Stade Omnisport de Garoua) Round of sixteen 7 Winner - Round of sixteen 6 Winner (Penarity) - (Olembe Stadium) Round of sixteen 5 Winner - Round of sixteen 8 Winner (Penarity) - (Stade Omnisport de Douala)

Semi-Finals Quarter-Final 1 Winner - Quarter-Final 4 Winner (Penarity) - (Stade Omnisport de Douala) Quarter-Final 2 Winner - Quarter-Final 3 Winner (Penarity) - (Olembe Stadium)

3rd and 4th Place

Final All times fit GMT+1 change. BBC no get hand inside any change.

Wetin di changes to number of substitutes mean

Caf go allow teams to do substitutions during half time. If di two teams do changing same time, e go count as one of dia substitution opportunities.

Dem go allow unused substitutions to be carried over to di extra time. If di game enter extra time, CAF go allow make dem do one more substitution.

Teams go fit do changes before start of extra time and during half time break of di extra time.

Wetin go happun if Covid-19 affect teams?

Wia dis foto come from, Équipe du Maroc

Caf say if any player test positive to Covid-19 before any game, dem no go allow am to play di match and dem no go allow am near di stadium.

Di African football body add say if upto eleven players test negative to Covid-19 for one team before start of di match, di team go proceed wit di match.

If di goalkeeper(s) test positive to Covid-19, di team go substitute am wit player wey test negative.

Any team wey no get upto eleven players wey test negative to Covid-19 before a match, dem go rule say di team don loose dat match by 0-2.

For exceptional cases, di Afcon organizing committee go take appropriate decisions.

Host nation Cameroon go kick of di tournament today (Sunday) wit a match against Burkina Faso.

Afcon new prize money

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images

Caf Executive Committee don agree to increase di prize money of di TotalEnergies Africa Cup of Nations Cameroon 2021.

Dem take di decision afta one Executive Committee meeting wey President, Dr Patrice Motsepe lead for Douala, Cameroon.

Di new TotalEnergies Africa Cup of Nations Prize Moni na:

Winner: USD 5 million (increase of USD 500 000)

Runner-up: USD 2.75 million (increase of USD 250 000)

Semi-Finalists: USD 2.2 million (increase of USD 200 000)

Quarter-Finalists: USD 1.175 million (increase of USD 175 000)

Dis one represent a total increase of USD 1.850m for di TotalEnergies Africa Cup of Nations prize money.

Video Assistant referee

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images

Di 2021 edition of Afcon go witness di use of Video assistant referees (VAR) for all 52 matches for di first time.

Caf use di technology from di quarter-finals for di 2019 edition of di tournament wey Egypt host.

Di African football bodi don select 24 referees, 31 assistant referees and eight video assistant referees from 36 kontris for di tournament in Cameroon, Rwandan referee Salima Mukansanga dey among four female officials.