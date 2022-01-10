Morocco vs Ghana: 'Unlucky' Ghana ready to end Afcon yawa?

Getty Images

Ghana no fit win de Afcon since 1982 na in captain Andre Ayew talk sey ino bi any problem wey dey worry de Black Stars but na luck wey dem no get.

De Black Stars dey for Group C plus Morocco, Guinea den Comoros.

Na de North Africa boys bi de ones wey Ghana go meet for Monday inside de Ahmadou Ahidjo Stadium for Yaounde. In go open door show sey the Black Stars go fit do well for inside Cameroon or luck go vanish for dema canp inside again.

Ghana vs Morocco game for de 42,000 capacity stadium na im pipo dey talk say go be de proper big game opener for de tournament.

Already Morocco go play di Afcon minus dema star player Hakim Ziyech as coach Vahid Halihordzic talk say de Chelsea player no dey show commitment for hin country side wey Covid don catch plenty of dema players.

Ghana coach go thank God sey na hin do get that problem because after dem do covid test, Ghana go come out clean mean say covid no dey demma camp.

Ghana don attend de Afcon 23 times wey claim de trophy four time inside 1963, 1965, 1978 and 1982 but Morocco attend 18 win only one for inside 1976.

Morocco don win de Afcon once for 1976 and dem take part for de competition 17 times.

Players to watch out for

Former captain Asamoah Gyan no go play this Afcon but Andre Ayew go lead new Black Stars players Kamaldeen Sulemana, Fatawu Issahaku, Joseph Paintsil, Mohammed Kudus who has remain for hin club talk say hin get injury.

Ghana don include five players from de Ghana local league na de youngest player Fatawu Issahaku who win best player for de Africa U-20 Championship bi de player wey everybody for Ghana dey talk say e go blow for dis tournament.

Morocco complain say covid dey worry demma players including Soufian Boufal who dem dey expect replace Hakijm Ziyech but still players like Paris Saint-Germain's Achraf Hakimi, Barcelona's Ez Abde and Wolve`s Roman Saiss, the captain who come talk say all Moroccans expect them to win something.