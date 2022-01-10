Morocco vs Ghana live updates: Black Stars face Atlas Lions for Afcon 2021 first game
Morocco and Ghana dey open di match for Group C for di Africa cup of Nations (Afcon) 2021 on Monday for Cameroon.
Morocco and Ghana don meet three times before for di group stage of Afcon before now.
Dia head-to-head record also dey balance wit one win each and one draw.
Meanwhile, di three games between di two kontris don only produced three goals.
Di game go hold for di 42,000 capacity Ahmadou Ahidjo Stadium for Yaounde.
Morocco vs Ghana Line-up
Morocco:
1. Bono
24. Mmaee
3. Masina
5. Aguerd
2. Hakimi
6. Saïss
8. Ounahi
15. Amallah
14. Aboukhlal
17. Boufal
7. Louza
Ghana:
16. Wollacott
2. Yiadom
23. Djiku
18. Amartey
17. Baba
22. Sulemana
5. Partey
21. Baba
15. Paintsil
9. J Ayew
10. A Ayew
First Half
5mins: Azzedine Ounahi of Morocco conceded corner for Ghana.
6mins: - Zakaria Aboukhlal (Morocco) win free kick for defensive half.
7mins: Romain Saïss (Morocco) header from di centre of di box miss go left.
7mins: - Corner, Morocco. Conceded by Abdul Rahman Baba.
9mins: Na Middlefield di ball dey since, Morocco player Achraf Hakimi don foul Idrissu Baba of Ghana.
10mins: Iddrisu Baba (Ghana) win free kick for di defensive half.
