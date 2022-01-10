Morocco vs Ghana live updates: Black Stars face Atlas Lions for Afcon 2021 first game

Morocco and Ghana dey open di match for Group C for di Africa cup of Nations (Afcon) 2021 on Monday for Cameroon.

Morocco and Ghana don meet three times before for di group stage of Afcon before now.

Dia head-to-head record also dey balance wit one win each and one draw.

Meanwhile, di three games between di two kontris don only produced three goals.

Di game go hold for di 42,000 capacity Ahmadou Ahidjo Stadium for Yaounde.

Morocco vs Ghana Line-up

Morocco:

1. Bono

24. Mmaee

3. Masina

5. Aguerd

2. Hakimi

6. Saïss

8. Ounahi

15. Amallah

14. Aboukhlal

17. Boufal

7. Louza

Ghana:

16. Wollacott

2. Yiadom

23. Djiku

18. Amartey

17. Baba

22. Sulemana

5. Partey

21. Baba

15. Paintsil

9. J Ayew

10. A Ayew

First Half

5mins: Azzedine Ounahi of Morocco conceded corner for Ghana.

6mins: - Zakaria Aboukhlal (Morocco) win free kick for defensive half.

7mins: Romain Saïss (Morocco) header from di centre of di box miss go left.

7mins: - Corner, Morocco. Conceded by Abdul Rahman Baba.

9mins: Na Middlefield di ball dey since, Morocco player Achraf Hakimi don foul Idrissu Baba of Ghana.

10mins: Iddrisu Baba (Ghana) win free kick for di defensive half.