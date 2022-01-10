Tinubu: 'I don tell President Buhari say I wan contest 2023 presidential election'

Wia dis foto come from, Presidency

Di National Leader of di All Progressives Congress Bola Ahmed Tinubu, don finally confam say im go contest for di 2023 presidential election.

Di former Lagos State governor tok dis one Monday afta im meeting wit president Muhammadu Buhari for State house Abuja.

Di APC leader say im believe say im get di confidence, vision, and capacity to build on di foundation wey President Buhari don lay.

Buhari dey aware

Oga Tinubu also say im don tell President Buhari about im ambition.

"I don tell di President about my intention but I neva tell Nigerians yet. I still dey consult," e tok.

"And I've noticed that a parameter of limitation to the extent of how many people will I consult.