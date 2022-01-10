Senegal Vs Zimbabwe: African Cup of nations 2021 latest match update

25 minutes wey don pass

Senegal and Zimbabwe from Group B for di 2021 African Cup of Nations dey play 0-0 at di moment.

Senegal dey without goalkeeper Edouard Mendy and defender Kalidou Koulibaly for dia opening game afta both players test positive for coronavirus.

Di Teranga Lions wey be runners-up for di 2019 edition of di tournament dey face Zimbabwe for for di Bafoussam Omnisport Staduim Kouekong.

Chelsea keeper Mendy, centre-back Koulibaly and striker Famara Diedhiou don all go into isolation.

Hadebe (Zimbabwe) don collect yellow card for bad foul, while Keita Baldé (Senegal) collect yellow card for hand ball.

Line- Up

Senegal

Formation 4-3-3

1 Dieng

21 Mbaye

4 Cissé

22 Diallo

12 Ballo-Touré

20 Sarr

8 Kouyaté

5 Gueye

9 Dia

10 Mané

7 Keita

7 Keita (E collect Yellow Card for 31mins)

Substitutes

11 Diallo

13 Lopy

24 Name

25 Loum

26 Gueye

28

Zimbabwe

Formation 4-1-4-1

1 Mhari

22 Chimwemwe

5 Takwara

15 Hadebe

14 Bhasera

4 Madzongwe

7 Wadi

17 Musona

8 Benyu

12 Kangwa

18 Dube

Substitutes

2 Murwira

6 Mudimu

9 Moyo

10 Kadewere

11 Tigere

13 Kamusoko

16 Mahachi

19 Muskwe

20 Muduhwa

21 Shumba

23 Mapisa

Referee: