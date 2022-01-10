Senegal Vs Zimbabwe: African Cup of nations 2021 latest match update
Senegal and Zimbabwe from Group B for di 2021 African Cup of Nations dey play 0-0 at di moment.
Senegal dey without goalkeeper Edouard Mendy and defender Kalidou Koulibaly for dia opening game afta both players test positive for coronavirus.
Di Teranga Lions wey be runners-up for di 2019 edition of di tournament dey face Zimbabwe for for di Bafoussam Omnisport Staduim Kouekong.
Chelsea keeper Mendy, centre-back Koulibaly and striker Famara Diedhiou don all go into isolation.
Hadebe (Zimbabwe) don collect yellow card for bad foul, while Keita Baldé (Senegal) collect yellow card for hand ball.
Line- Up
Senegal
Formation 4-3-3
1 Dieng
21 Mbaye
4 Cissé
22 Diallo
12 Ballo-Touré
20 Sarr
8 Kouyaté
5 Gueye
9 Dia
10 Mané
7 Keita
7 Keita (E collect Yellow Card for 31mins)
Substitutes
11 Diallo
13 Lopy
24 Name
25 Loum
26 Gueye
28F aty
Zimbabwe
Formation 4-1-4-1
1 Mhari
22 Chimwemwe
5 Takwara
15 Hadebe
14 Bhasera
4 Madzongwe
7 Wadi
17 Musona
8 Benyu
12 Kangwa
18 Dube
Substitutes
2 Murwira
6 Mudimu
9 Moyo
10 Kadewere
11 Tigere
13 Kamusoko
16 Mahachi
19 Muskwe
20 Muduhwa
21 Shumba
23 Mapisa
Referee:
Mario Escobar