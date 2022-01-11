Ghana vs Morocco: 'Black Stars go qualify for next stage despite defeat' - Andre Ayew

29 minutes wey don pass

Wia dis foto come from, Huw Evans picture agency

Black Stars captain, Andre Dede Ayew say despite de 1-0 loss to Morocco, dem go qualify to de next stage of de competition.

He make dis revelation after post match press conference where he explain say dis be similar to previous tournaments like 2010 and 2015 where dem lose de first games.

"We lost de first game in 2010, 2015 but we pull through. We no dey expect dis start but we go make am" Andre Ayew add.

According to him, "we go fit go through wey we go get through sake of e be wan a duty and we go make sure say we qualify to de next stage."

More Ghanaians dey bash de players for poor performance, some go to de extent of naming players like Jordan Ayew, Andre Ayew, Thomas Partey den stuff.

But Dede Ayew who lead Ghana to first taste of defeat in de 2021 AFCON explain say na he no dey feel well.

"I no dey feel well for de past two days, I wan play, my colleagues also want me on de pitch wey I do everything sake of I dey wait for three years now" he talk journalists after de game.

'Today no be best game but dem go improve' - Asamoah Gyan

Former Black Stars Captain, Asamoah Gyan say he get confidence say de team go improve despite de loss to Morocco in de first game.

Commenting on de game after Ghana lose to Morocco yeste, he talk say de coach for find ways dem go take score sake of that be de way to progress.