Nigeria vs Egypt: Afcon 2021 Super Eagles clash with Pharaohs update

one hour wey don pass

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images

Three time Afcon winners Nigeria Super Eagles go tackle seven time winners pharaohs of Egypt for Estadio Roumde Adjia on Tuesday for match wey many say fit be di biggest game for di ongoing Nations Cup for Cameroun so far.

Dis na Eagles 19th appearance for Afcon tournament and dem dey try to win dia fourth trophy, dia opponents Pharaohs dey make dia 23rd appearance.

Egypt dey hope to get dia eight trophy.

Both teams dey look forward to di FIFA world cup in Qatar as dem already progress to di next round of qualifiers.

Nigeria vs Egypt: Head-to-Head

Rivalry between dis two teams start for 1960 wen Nigeria defeat Egypt 2-1 for friendly game.

Dis go be di 19th meeting between di teams with Nigeria winning eight times, Egypt five times and di rest end in draw.

In terms of recent form, na Super Eagles get di edge as dem get four wins, a draw and a loss in dia last six matches.

While Pharaohs of Egypt lose dia last two officials games get 3 wins a draw and two losses.

Stars to watch

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images Wetin we call dis foto, Egypt forward, Mohamed Salah for training training

Both teams get stars to look out for in di clash but across di world, attention go dey on Liverpool star Mohammed Salah wey be arguably di biggest star for di competition and top scorer for English premier league with 16 goals.

Like many teams at di moment, covid don affect di Egyptian squad wit three players and some members of di coaching staff dey affected.

Oda Egyptian stars to watch na Arsenal midfielder Elneny and Aston Villa forward Trezeguet.

For di Nigerian side, skipper Ahmed Musa don comot to announce say dis go be im last Afcon and dey hope to win di trophy one more time.

Wia dis foto come from, NFF Wetin we call dis foto, Super Eagles players for Cameroon

Leicester duo Kelechi Iheanacho and Wilfred Ndidi na two of di players wey many dey expect to rise to di occasion especially against Egypt wey be dia biggest match for di group.

Di oda group members Sudan and Guinea Bissau dey also play today.

Nigeria vs Egypt: Super Eagles starting lineup

Okoye; Aina, Troost-Ekong, Omeruo, Aina; Onyeka, Ndidi, Aribo; Chukwueze, Iheanacho, Awoniyi

Egypt possible starting lineup: