Tunisia vs Mali: Referee Janni Sikazwe final whistle cause serious kasala for Afcon 2021

35 minutes wey don pass

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images

Na drama end di match between Tunisia and Mali for di opening match for Group F.

Kasala start afta di referee blow final whistle wen time neva reach 90 minutes.

Di action of di referee cause serious controversy for Limbe stadium wia Tunisia find equaliser - Ibrahima Kone score 50mins from penalty spot to give Mali di goal.

Players and staff of Tunisia rush enta pitch to challenge di referee.

E take di stadium security to protect the referee Janni Sikazwe to keep am away from di angry Tunisia team.

Di match end 1-0 in favour of Mali.

Afcon 2021 Match Day 4

Wednesday go see match day four for di ongoing African cup of nations (Afcon) tournament for Cameroon.

Di Limbe Stadium play host to di opening Group F match wey see Tunisia play Mali.

Di highly-rated Brighton midfielder Yves Bissouma and Southampton Moussa Djenepo dey among Mali biggest stars.

For Tunisia, eye bin dey on Manchester United teenager Hannibal Mejbri to provide a creative display for midfield.

Mauritania vs Gambia: Preview and team news

Di second game for Group F na between Mauritania and Gambia on Wednesday.

Dis na Gambia first time for Afcon afta dem surprise di continent as dem qualify ahead of Angola and DR Congo.

Mauritania follow for di Arab Cup competition wey just end. Dem dey go Afcon as one of di most prepared team.

Equatorial Guinea vs Ivory Coast

Ivory Coast go dey without dia first choice goalkeeper Sylvain Gbohouo.

Dis na sake of di provisional ban from Fifa afta e test positive for drug.

Dis go be di Elephants eighth consecutive appearance for Afcon.

Di last time Equatorial Guinea participate for di competition na 2015 wen dem host di event but finish for fourth place.