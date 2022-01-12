Mauritania vs Gambia: New comers Gambia beat Mauritania for Afcon 2021

one hour wey don pass

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images

Gambia don beat Mauritania for di second game of match day four for di African cup of Nations (Afcon) 2021 for Cameroon.

Gambia win courtesy of early goal from Ablie Jallow for di 10th minute.

Jallow score wit impressive effort from outside di box afta e collect better pass from Musa Barrow.

Di kontri dey joint top wit for Group F wit Mali wey beat Tunisia 1-0 for di early match of di day.

Di Confederation of African Football (CAF) bin delay di match by 45minutes.

Gambia wey be first timer for Afcon surprise many wit dia free flow approach to di game for Limbe.

Na drama end di match between Tunisia and Mali for di opening match for Group F.

Tunisia vs Mali

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images Wetin we call dis foto, Tunisia coach Mondher Kbaier dey vex during di match

For di early match on Wednesday Mali beat Tunisia 1-0 for di match wey end wit controversy.

Kasala start afta di referee blow final whistle wen time neva reach 90 minutes.

Di action of di referee cause serious controversy for Limbe stadium wia Tunisia find equaliser - Ibrahima Kone score 50mins from penalty spot to give Mali di goal.

Players and staff of Tunisia rush enta pitch to challenge di referee.

E take di stadium security to protect the referee Janny Sikazwe to keep am away from di angry Tunisia team.

Equatorial Guinea vs Ivory Coast

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images Wetin we call dis foto, Ivory Coast's forward Max-Alain Gradel celebrate goal against Equatorial Guinea

Ivory Coast go play without dia first choice goalkeeper Sylvain Gbohouo.

Dis na sake of di provisional ban from FIFA afta e test positive for drug.

Dis go be di Elephants eighth consecutive appearance for Afcon.

Di last time Equatorial Guinea participate for di competition na 2015 wen dem host di event but finish for fourth place.