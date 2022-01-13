Tunisia vs Mali: Janny Sikazwe, Graham Poll - Oda major referee blunders wey don happun

40 minutes wey don pass

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images

Zambian referee Janny Sikazwe still dey for pipo mouth after im blunder on Wednesday for di game between Mali and Tunisia for di ongoing Africa Nations Cup.

Di Zambian wey referee two matches for di 2018 Fifa World Cup blow for final whistle when clock dey read 85th minute instead of di usual 90 plus added time wey football dey give.

After di match, Tunisia coach Mondher Kebaier say for im 30 years as a coach e neva see anything like wetin happun, below na oda major referee blunders for football.

Player receive three yellow cards

English referee Graham Poll make one of di most unforgettable errors in world cup history after e give Croatian player Josip Simunic three yellow cards instead of two and a red card.

Di player wey already dey on im first yellow commit anoda bookable offence for 90th minute but di ref forget to send am off na until after di player push am after di final whistle na im di English official finally remember show am red card.

Final whistle before time reach

Just as e happun for Afcon, na same tin occur for Spanish La Liga on April 25th 2021 wen Granada play Sevilla after referee Ricardo de Burgos blow for final whistle three minutes into four minutes added time.

When di referee realise im mistake e call all di players to return to complete di match but by then most of di Sevilla players don already comot dia playing kits but dem still come back play for just one minute to complete di game.

Referee send off wrong player

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images

Andre Marriner na one of di most respected English referees but im blunder when Chelsea play Arsenal for 2014 na one wey many no go ever forget after e send off Arsenal player Kieran Gibbs for handball wey Oxlade Chamberlain commit.

Gibbs try to explain to Marriner say no be im commit di offence but e no gree na later di referee realise im mistake before e apologise for im massive error.

Referee error wey make FIFA Presido apologise

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images

As Germany dey play England for round of 16 of di 2006 World Cup, English midfielder play shot wey hit bar and land after goal line but referee Maurcio Espinosa wave play on despite say e suppose give England dia goal.