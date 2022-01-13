Cameroon vs Ethiopia: Afcon host kontri fit be first to qualify for second round

57 minutes wey don pass

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images

Cameroon fit become di first kontri to qualify afta dia victory against Burkina Faso.

But Ethiopia wey lose dia first game to Cape Verde go wan prove point make dem no quick comot for di tournament.

De two teams meet for Afcon for 1970, wen Cameroon beat Ethiopia 3-2 and for 2016 Nations cup wia dem play goalless draw.

Di match dey happen for Olembe Stadium for Yaounde by 4pm GMT today.

