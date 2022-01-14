Gabon vs Ghana: Aubameyang return as Ghana make ready to grab first win for Afcon 2021

Wia dis foto come from, BBC Sport

Ghana come dey hot as dem don come face Gabon for de matchday two of de African Cup of Nations at de Ahmadou Ahidjo Stadium in Yaounde on Friday

De Black Stars go hope say things go go well for dem after dem suffer 1-0 loss for de hands of Morocco.

A win for Gabon go mean say Ghana chances for de tournament inside go dey slim as Gabon win dema game against Comoros too.

Dis go be the first time wey de two countries go face off since 2011, when the Black Stars come claim 2-1 victory over Gabon and Ghana go try boil blood hope say na same tin go repeat, defeat go be huge blow to their qualification chances.

Coach Milovan Rajevac go hope sey in boys go fit step up dema game against Arsenal striker Aubameyang and de team. The Gabon top striker miss the first game as in contract Covid-19 but in return dey excite assistant coach Anicet Yala.

Ghana Coach Milovan Rajevac assure fans say his team make ready for dis battle: "We make ready for this game as we dey try improve wanna performance and our focus is on this Gabon match.

"We dey prepare well well and I trust my players say dem go deliver give we", na so e talk for de pre-match conference.

Captain Andre Ayew, na whose head suffer injury against Morocco still dey treatment room but Milovan say hin captain go be ready for the game".

Players to watch

Issahaku Fatawu - Ghana

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images

De 17 year old boy wey dey play for Ghana Premier League side, Dreams FC dey highly-rated back home and on de continent as de best youth player in Africa.

With skipper Andre Ayew a doubt for this game, Fatawu go fit step up into the big shoes and show the things wey he get.

Fatawu come play some few minutes for the game against Morocco but many Ghanaians talk the coach to put the youngster inside as he come show small skills.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang - Gabon

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images

De Arsenal star talk say as Covid catch am, na edey training for hin hotel side so hin go come inside this game with energy wey go show say eno lose anything as he no play the first match.

De Arsenal striker go be very important for the match inside and no wonder coach Patrick Neveu talk for press conference say no team go fit lef Aubameyang for bench as hin dey fit.

Aubameyang, who dey enter this tournament against troubls wey come hin head top for Arsenal, go try use this opportunity clean up en mess so na ibi this wey go make am dangerous.

Previous meetings

Ghana then Gabon no meet for Afcon tournament proper before but de two meet eleven times for friendly matches, World Cup and Afcon qualifiers.

Ghana don win five of de eleven wey Gabon win 3.

Dis go be de first time de two West African countries go meet inside e Afcon tournament wey the stakes dey high for the two teams to claim bragging rights.

Gabon vs Ghana prediction

Former Ghana captain, Asamoah Gyan hope dey talk say Ghana go fit beat Gabon if dem change de approach wey dem use against Morocco.

"I dey confident say Ghana go carry victory against Gabon because Ghana be slow starters for tournaments so de defeat against Morocco no dey carry weight"