Ghana police on manhunt for man wey allegedly sleep with im two daughters and impregnate step daughter

one hour wey don pass

Wia dis foto come from, Agoo FM

Ghana Police dey on manhunt for father wey allegedly have sex with two biological daughters wey he san impregnate stepdaughter for Eastern Region.

De incident wey happen for Kwaku West Municipality shock Chiefs and residents.

Dis be after 30 year old mother of de girls talk local media, Avio FM say her husband dey have sex plus en daughters in her absence.

De stepdaughter of de man according to reports, also confirm say de man impregnate am.

Local reports say de suspect allegedly admit say he sleep plus en two biological daughters wey he san impregnate en 17 year old stepdaughter.

Police for Eastern region talk BBC Pidgin say de 35 year old man dem identify only as Issaka dey on de run, however dem dey on manhunt for am.

"Nkawkaw police dey on de heels of de suspect. We dey search am" ASP Ebenezer Tetteh talk BBC Pidgin.

He reveal say once dem grab am, dem go give more details to de public about de incident.

Chiefs pour libation to cleanse de land from de incest act

Meanwhile, chiefs of de area who describe de incident as abomination sake of that dem pour libation to cleanse de land.

Traditional Ghanaian culture dey frown on sex between blood relatives like siblings, mother and son or father and daughter.

Even sexual relations between close family members like uncles and aunties be incest according to Ghanaian culture.

Suspect face maximum 25 year jail term

Based on de criminal code for Ghana, de suspect actions be criminal, punishable under section 105(1) of de Criminal Offenses Act.

According to dis act, "male of sixteen years or over who get carnal knowledge of female who be en granddaughter, daughter, sister, mother or grandmother commit offence."

De jail term for dis crime dey range from minimum 3 years to maximum 25 years.