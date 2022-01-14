Ghana vs Gabon: Eye dey on Arsenal stars Aubameyang and Partey as Ghana play Gabon Live updates

14 January 2022, 19:19 WAT New Informate 11 minutes wey don pass

Wia dis foto come from, BBC Sport

Ghana go face Gabon for tough match wey go fit determine dia fate for di ongoing Africa Cup of Nations.

Ghana fit struggle to qualify to di next round if dem fail to secure win for dia second Afcon 2021 match against Gabon on Friday night.

Dis na based on say Morocco wey bin beat dem for dia first match don win again and dey certain to qualify for di top two positions for di group.

Di match go hold for di Ahmadou Ahidjo Stadium for Yaounde by 19:00 (GMT)

Di Black Stars bin lose dia first match 1-0 to Morocco.

A win for Gabon go mean say Ghana chances for di tournament inside go dey slim as Gabon win dia first game against Comoros.

Eye go dey on two Arsenal stars wey dey play for dia kontris - Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang go return to Gabon squad afta im bin test positive to Covid-19 wey make am miss di first match while Thomas Partey go retain im defensive midfield position for Ghana.

First Half

1min: Na Ghana kick di first ball

We go bring una Live updates of di match from 7pm GMT

Senegal vs Guinea

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images Wetin we call dis foto, Guinea midfielder Naby Keita and defender Issiaga Sylla fight for for ball wit Senegal forward Sadio Mane

Senegal vs Guinea

Senegal and Guinea don retain dia first and second position for group B for di ongoing African cup of Nations (Afcon) 2021 for Cameroon.

Saido Mane and Naby Keita wey dey both play for Liverpool no shine for di match.

Di two kontris dey four points each afta dia match end nil-nil dis afternoon.