Nigeria vs Sudan: Super Eagles hope to fly higher than Falcons of Jediane

16 minutes wey don pass

Wia dis foto come from, @NGSuperEagles Twitter

Nigeria go face Sudan for Match Day two of di 2021 Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) for di Stade Roumdé Adjia in Garoua, Cameroon on Saturday by 5pm.

Di West Africans currently dey top of Group D after dia impressive 1-0 win over Egypt on Tuesday.

Di Falcons of Jediane fight to draw 0-0 draw wit Guinea-Bissau for di same venue and dem get one point.

Victory for di Sudanese go put dem in better place to qualify for di next round of di Afcon for di first time since dem last play for di tournament for 2012.

Meanwhile win for Nigeria go guarantee di Super Eagles place for di round of 16.

Players to watch

Kelechi Iheanacho and Moses Simon - Nigeria

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images Wetin we call dis foto, Kelechi Iheanacho na im bin score di only goal of di game against Egpyt for Nigeria first group match

While Iheanacho score di only goal and subsequently win di Most Valuable Player (MVP) for di game against Egypt, na Moses Simon impress wella down di left flank and cause constant threat to di Egyptians.

Ali Aboeshren and Yasin Hamed - Sudan

Wia dis foto come from, Mohamed Farag - FIFA Wetin we call dis foto, Ali Aboesheeran bin save penalty against Guinea-Bissau

Aboeshren save penalty and im take di award of Most Valuable Player (MVP) for dia draw against Guinea-Bissau. Di shot stopper fit take centre-stage again as im dey expected to face higher opposition in Nigeria.

Yasin Hamed na one of di very few Europe based professionals for di Sudan team. Na im be dia go-to guy for attack.

Wetin di managers tok ahead of Nigeria vs Sudan

Nigeria head coach Augustine Eguavoen say im no tink say di match go dey easy as many dey tink.

"We all know wetin e mean to win di next game. We know e no go come easy, I tink di sooner di better for everyone. Like yesterday, Cameroon scale through, dem win and secure dia place in di round of 16.

"We go try as much as possible to follow suit. E no go easy like I tok but dat na our mission."

'We know di strength of Nigeria' - Burhan Tia

"We know the strength of di Nigerian team, Nigeria na strong side but we get match to play against dem and dis no go prevent us from showing wetin we dey capable of doing," na so Sudan coach, Burhan Tia tok.

"Na true say we make mistakes (against Guinea-Bissau) but we fit also make good strides. We wan go above our capacities, we get ambitions and we no go relent.