Nigeria vs Sudan scores: Super Eagles Awoniyi, Chukwueze score goals to lead - Afcon Group D match

Super Eagles Taiwo Awoniyi header from di centre of di box to di bottom left corner shake di goal post a second time just before first half end.

Samuel Chukwueze earlier open di scoring for Nigeria at di 3rd minute for di first-half.

Nigeria vs Sudan na di second round group D match for di 2021 Afcon tournament .

Di match kick off by by 5pm for Stade Roumdé Adjia inside Garoua, Cameroon.

Nigeria currently dey top of Group D after dia impressive 1-0 win over Egypt on Tuesday.

Na assist by Moses Simon from di centre of di box to di bottom left corner shake di net to give Super Eagles dia first goal..

Nigeria record 61% possession while Sudan put up 39% for di first half.

Super Eagles shoot 11 shots wit six on target while di Falcons of Jediane shoot three.

Nigeria bin get two corner kicks while Sudan get one.

45 minute Goal! Nigeria 2, Sudan 0 wen Super Eagles Taiwo Awoniyi header from di centre of di box to di bottom left corner shake di net again.

First Half end afta four minutes extra time

Nigeria vs Sudan line up

Nigeria coach Austin Eguavoen no make any change to im starting line up against Sudan.

So Super Eagles Line up against di Falcons of Jediane na same as wetin dem use play Pharaohs of Egypt.

Nigeria vs Sudan line up: Substitutes of Super Eagles

6 Ajayi

7 Musa

8 Onyeka

11 Onyekuru

13 Ejuke

16 Akpeyi

18 Iwobi

21 Ebuehi

23 Uzoho

24 Sadiq

25 Nwakali

26 Ndah

Sudan starting line up against Super Eagles

Nigeria vs Sudan line up: Substitutes of Falcons of Jediane

2 Hakeem

3 Hassan

4 Ismael Ahmed Ismail

8 Hussein

16 Mohamed

18 Omar Abdalla Makki

19 Mahjoub Musa Kano

20 Zakaria Abakar

22 Hussien Nooh Mohamed

23 Mohamed Ahmed

24 Aldkhn

28 Abdeen Maki

Nigeria vs Sudan match Referee: Victor Gomes

Head to Head

Victory for di Sudanese go put dem in better place to qualify for di next round of di Afcon for di first time since dem last play for di tournament for 2012.

Meanwhile win for Nigeria go guarantee di Super Eagles place for di round of 16.