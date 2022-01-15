Nigeria vs Sudan scores: Super Eagles Awoniyi, Chukwueze score goals to lead - Afcon Group D match
Super Eagles Taiwo Awoniyi header from di centre of di box to di bottom left corner shake di goal post a second time just before first half end.
Samuel Chukwueze earlier open di scoring for Nigeria at di 3rd minute for di first-half.
Nigeria vs Sudan na di second round group D match for di 2021 Afcon tournament .
Di match kick off by by 5pm for Stade Roumdé Adjia inside Garoua, Cameroon.
Nigeria currently dey top of Group D after dia impressive 1-0 win over Egypt on Tuesday.
Nigeria vs Sudan LIVE: Updates
Na assist by Moses Simon from di centre of di box to di bottom left corner shake di net to give Super Eagles dia first goal..
Nigeria record 61% possession while Sudan put up 39% for di first half.
Super Eagles shoot 11 shots wit six on target while di Falcons of Jediane shoot three.
Nigeria bin get two corner kicks while Sudan get one.
45 minute Goal! Nigeria 2, Sudan 0 wen Super Eagles Taiwo Awoniyi header from di centre of di box to di bottom left corner shake di net again.
First Half end afta four minutes extra time
Nigeria vs Sudan line up
Nigeria coach Austin Eguavoen no make any change to im starting line up against Sudan.
So Super Eagles Line up against di Falcons of Jediane na same as wetin dem use play Pharaohs of Egypt.
Nigeria vs Sudan line up: Substitutes of Super Eagles
6 Ajayi
7 Musa
8 Onyeka
11 Onyekuru
13 Ejuke
16 Akpeyi
18 Iwobi
21 Ebuehi
23 Uzoho
24 Sadiq
25 Nwakali
26 Ndah
Sudan starting line up against Super Eagles
Nigeria vs Sudan line up: Substitutes of Falcons of Jediane
2 Hakeem
3 Hassan
4 Ismael Ahmed Ismail
8 Hussein
16 Mohamed
18 Omar Abdalla Makki
19 Mahjoub Musa Kano
20 Zakaria Abakar
22 Hussien Nooh Mohamed
23 Mohamed Ahmed
24 Aldkhn
28 Abdeen Maki
Nigeria vs Sudan match Referee: Victor Gomes
Head to Head
Victory for di Sudanese go put dem in better place to qualify for di next round of di Afcon for di first time since dem last play for di tournament for 2012.
Meanwhile win for Nigeria go guarantee di Super Eagles place for di round of 16.
Nigeria and Sudan don only meet two times for Africa Cup of Nations. Di first meeting na for Nigeria first participation for 1963 wen Sudan sama Nigeria 4-0.
Nigeria vs Sudan: Super Eagles hope to fly higher than Falcons of Jediane
Nigeria go face Sudan for Match Day two of di 2021 Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) for di Stade Roumdé Adjia in Garoua, Cameroon on Saturday by 5pm.