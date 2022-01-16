Gambia vs Mali: Musa Barrow late penalty help Gambia collect one point against Mali

17 minutes wey don pass

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images

Late penalty from Musa Barrow ensure Gambia collect one point against Mali for match wey Video Assistant Referee take centre stage.

Di Bologna forward goal for di 90th minute deny di Malians take home all three points afta dem too score from penalty wey VAR award as di match end 1-1.

Ibrahima Kone bin don open di scoring for di 79th minute afta him too score from penalty.