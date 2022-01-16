Equatorial Guinea shock Afcon defending champions Algeria

one hour wey don pass

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images Wetin we call dis foto, Equatorial Guinea dey ranked 114th for di world - 85 places below Algeria

Equatorial Guinea shock Algeria to leave di defending champions on di edge of group-stage exit from di Africa Cup of Nations for Cameroon.

Esteban Obiang near post shot beat Algeria goalkeeper Rais Mbolhi wit only goal 20 minutes remaining to play for Douala.

Algeria get only one point from dia opening two games and must beat Ivory Coast for dia final Group E game to stand any chance of reaching di last 16.

Di north Africans bin see dia two goals ruled out due to offside.

Di result also end Algeria unbeaten run of 35 matches, two short of Italy world record wey dem set last year.

Equatorial Guinea reach di Nations Cup semi-finals as hosts for 2015 but, afta dem qualify for di tournament as host for di first time, dis go go down as one of dia biggest results for dia history.

Juan Micha side get three points and dem dey second for Group E, Ivory Coast dey top on four points, Sierra Leone dey third on two points and Algeria dey bottom on one point.