Cape Verde vs Cameroon live update: Indomitable Lions lead Cape Verde, Burkina Faso set to qualify for round of 16

one hour wey don pass

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images

Cameroon don already qualify for di next round of di 2021 Africa Cup of Nations 2021 but dem go need to retain dia first position for dia group.

Di host kontri dey Group A wit Burkina Faso, Cape Verde and Ethiopia - na Ethiopia dey di last position wit no point afta dem lose dia first two games.

But Toni Conceicao side face Cape Verde team wey also get chance to reach di last-16. A win for Cape Verde go see dem ahead of di Indomitable Lions for di group.

However, Burkina Faso don dey considered as favourites to join Cameroon for di next round as dem face Ethiopia wey dia outing for di tournament neva dey impressive.

Di two matches go happen di same time by 17:00 GMT but for different venue - Burkina Faso vs Ethiopia go hold for Kouekong Stadium while Cape Verde vs Cameroon go hold for Olembe stadium.

So far Cameroon dey lead Cape Verde 1-0 as di match don reach half-time. Meanwhile Burkina Faso dey lead by di same scoreline too against Ethiopia.