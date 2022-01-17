Fifa Best award winners: Lewandowski beat Messi and Salah to win Best Fifa Men's Player award of di Year award

15 minutes wey don pass

Wia dis foto come from, FIFA

Bayern Munich striker Robert Lewandowski don win di 2021 Best Fifa Men's Player award.

Di Poland striker beat Lionel Messi and Mohammed Salah to claim im second Fifa Best player award afta im win am for 2020.

Lewandowski, wey dey 33-years bag di award afta im score 69 goals in all competitions last year.

Barcelona player Alexia Putellas na she win di Best Fifa Women's Player of the Year.

Edouard Mendy win Best Fifa Men's goalkeeper of di year

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images Wetin we call dis foto, Edouard Mendy help Chelsea win di Champions League for second time for im first season with di Blues

Chelsea goalkeeper Edouard Mendy don win Best Fifa Men's goalkeeper of di year award.

Di Senegalese beat Gianluigi Donnarumma of Paris Saint-Germain and Manuel Nuer of Bayern Munich to win di award

Gianluigi Buffon (2017), Thibaut Courtois (2018), Alisson (2019) and Manuel Neuer (2020) na di previous winners of dis award.

Mendy help Chelsea win di Champions League for second time for im first season with di Blues.

Im coach for Chelse, Thomas Tuchel na im win di Best Fifa coach award afta im lead Chelsea to champions league victory for 2021.

Di German coach wey take ova Chelsea from Frank Lampard also win di Uefa Super cup wit di Blues.