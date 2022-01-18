Ghana vs Comoros: Andre Ayew red card as Comoros lead Black Stars for crucial Group C game

18 January 2022, 20:32 WAT New Informate 12 minutes wey don pass

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images Wetin we call dis foto, Comoros defender Salim Ben Boina and Andre Ayew of Ghana

Comoros don shock Ghana wit early goal for dia final match for di Africa cup of Nations (Afcon) 2021.

Na El Fardou Ben Nabouhane score for Comoros on di fourth minute wit shot from di centre of di box following afta a fast break.

As tins be now di Black stars dey bottom of Group C wiit just one point.

A 25mins red card by captain Andre Ayew do make Ghana problem plenty - dem dey play wit 10 men.

Ghana need to win to fit qualify for di next round of di Africa cup of Nations (Afcon) 2021 for Cameroon.

New comers for di tournament Comoros also need to win to prove say dem no just come di tournament to make di numbers- di kontri dey bottom of Group C wit no point.

A lot of Ghanaians dey disappointed say di Black Stars neva fit win any match since dem begin dia campaign.

Di Black Stars open dia competition wit a 1-0 loss to Morocco den later settle for 1-1 draw wit Gabon.

Di Tuesday match wit di Coelacanths dey happen for Roumde Adjia Stadium for Garoua.

Di match go happen di same time wit di Gabon vs Morocco game wey go happen for di Stade Omnisport Ahmadou Ahidjo.

Second Half

Second Half don begin Ghana 0, Comoros 1.

45mins: Substitution for Ghana. Edmund Addo replace Abdul Rahman Baba.

46mns: Kamaldeen Sulemana win free kick on di left wing.

47mins: Defender block attempt by Abdul Fatawu Issahaku of Ghana.

49mins: Fouad Bachirou of Comoros miss attempt afta e shoot from outside di box.

51mins: Youssouf M'Changama win free kick for di attacking half.

52mins: Ghana midlfielfer block attempt from Youssouf M'Changama.

55mins: Offside, Ghana. Daniel Amartey try through ball, but Andy Yiadom dey offside.

56mins: Thomas Partey win free kick for di defensive half.

59mins: Offside, Ghana. Jordan Ayew trt through ball, but Thomas Partey dey offside.

62mins: Goal! Ghana 0, Comoros 2. Ahmed Mogni left foot shot from centre of di box give Comoros dia second goal.

64mins: Corner, Ghana. na Fouad Bachirou concede am.

64mins: Goal! Ghana 1, Comoros 2. Richmond Boakye use head from di centre of di box to di top right corner score.

67mins: Richmond Boakye win free kick for di attacking half.

68mins: Foul by Thomas Partey.

70mins: Richmond Boakye win free kick for di attacking half.

72mins: El Fardou Ben Nabouhane win free kick for di defensive half.

73mins: Corner, Ghana. Na Youssouf M'Changama conceded am.

75mins: Daniel-Kofi Kyereh win free kick for di defensive half.

First Half

1min: Jordan Ayew win free kick for di right wing.

4mins: Goal! Ghana 0, Comoros 1. El Fardou Ben Nabouhane score for Comoros wit shot from di centre of di box following afta a fast break.

6mins: Abdul Fatawu Issahaku win free kick for di attacking half.

8mins: Corner, Ghana. Na Younn Zahary conceded am.

8mins: Comoros defender save heading from Alexander Djiku of Ghana.

10mins: Thomas Partey win free kick for di attacking half.

11mins: Comoros defender block right leg shot from Thomas Partey.

13mins: Ibroihim Youssouf of Comoros win free kick for di defensive half.

14mins: Booking, Faïz Selemani chop di first yellow card of di match for bad foul.

17mins: Comoros keeper save shot from Kamaldeen Sulemana afta pass Jordan Ayew.

20mins: André Ayew win free kick from di right wing.

24mins: VAR Decision: Card upgrade André Ayew.

25mins: Dismissal, Ghana captain André Ayew chop red card.

26mins: Substitution for Comoros. Ali Ahamada replace Salim Ben Boina sake of injury.

28mins: Foul by Alexander Djiku.

29mins: Ahmed Mogni miss attempt miss as e play shot from di left side of di box.

31mins: Youssouf M'Changama of Comoros miss anoda attempt afta right foot shot from more dan 35 yards.

33mins: Comoros continue to press Ghana wit anoda attempt miss from Bendjaloud Youssouf.

35mins: Corner, Ghana. Na Fouad Bachirou conceded am.

38mins: Comoros keeper save right foot shot from Abdul Fatawu Issahaku.

39mins: Jordan Ayew win free kick for di attacking half.

40mins: Comoros keeper catch shot from Thomas Partey wey e shoot from outside di box is close.

42mins: Hand ball by El Fardou Ben Nabouhane.

43mins: Comoros defender block anoda shot from Thomas Partey.

44mins: Offside, Ghana. Abdul Rahman Baba try through ball, but Kamaldeen Sulemana dey offside.

45mins+2': Youssouf M'Changama of Comoros miss attempt afta right footed shot from outside di box.

45mins:3': Half Time

First Half don end, Ghana 0, Comoros 1.

Ghana vs Comoros Line-up:

Ghana line-up: 16. Wollacott, 17. Baba,23. Djiku, 18. Amartey, 2. Yiadom, 22. Sulemana, 8. Kyereh, 5. Partey, 7. Issahaku, 10. A Ayew, 9. J Ayew

Comoros line-up: 1. Ben Boina, 4. Zahary, 15. Youssouf, 12. M'Dahoma, 10. M'Changama, 22. Bakari, 7. Selemani, 17. Youssouf, 8. Bachirou, 20. Mogni, 21. Ben Nabouhane