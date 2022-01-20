Moses Simon: What to know about Nigerian Super Eagles Forward wey dey ginger pipo for Afcon 2021

one hour wey don pass

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images

Nigeria Super Eagles set record for di ongoing 2021 Africa Cup of Nations as di first kontri wey win all dia three group matches.

Nine points from three matches. wit dis feat, all eyes dey on di Super Eagles next match for di round of 16.

And one of di players wey pipo dey tok about na Moses Simon.

Moses Simon na of di players wey make di Super Eagles achieve dis feat wit im outstanding performances.

Di performance give am di Man of di match against Sudan plus anoda recognition wey one of di Nigerian Sponsors give am against Guinea Bissau on Wednesday.

Who be Moses Simon?

Moses Daddy-Ajala Simon na Nigerian professional footballer, wey dey currently play for French top flight side Ligue 1 Nantes.

Dem born am for Jos, Plateau State north central Nigeria.

Im dey 26 years, na for July 12, 1995 dem born am.

E win di Belgian pro league for di 2014-2015 season.

E also win di Belgium Super Cup for 2015.

How e start

Moses Simon start im career for early 2000's.

Between 2003-2013 e play for GBS Academy.

E join Dutch side Ajax for 2013, since den im don play for AS Trencin wey dey Slovakia, Gent for Belgium, Levante for Spain and Nantes for France wia e dey on loan.

E score 49 goals in total for these clubs.

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images Wetin we call dis foto, Moses Simon na Man of di Match for Super Eagles match with Sudan

Moses Simon for national team

Moses Simon start im national team career for 2013 wit di Under 20 team (Flying Eagles).

E play five times for di youth team before e join Super Eagles.

Coach Daniel Amokachi na im give Moses Simon im first call-up for March, 2015.

Moses Simon play im first match for Super Eagles on March 25 for one International friendly against Uganda.

E come as replacement for Anthony Ujah for di 59th minute.

For September 8, 2015 Moses Simon score im first goal for Nigeria for International friendly against Niger.

Moses Simon don play major tournaments before?

Moses Simon no be new pesin for national team, di same way e no dey new to compete for major tournament.

Im dey part of di provisional squad for Rio 2016.

Dem also select am for di 35-man provisional squad for di 2018 World Cup for Russia, e no go sake of injury.

E play for di 2019 Afcon for Egypt wia e win bronze medal.

Since 2015 till now, Moses Simon don score six goals for Nigeria afta 45 appearances.