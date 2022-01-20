Ivory Coast vs Algeria prediction: Franck Kessie give Ivory Coast lead against defending champions

20 January 2022, 16:22 WAT New Informate 7 minutes wey don pass

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images Wetin we call dis foto, Algeria forward Riyah Mahrez and Pepe of Ivory Coast

Defending champions Algeria get chance to redeem dia sef wen dem play against Ivory Coast for dia last group match on Thursday.

Algeria neva win any game and dem dey bottom of Group E for di ongoing African Cup of Nations (Afcon).

Dem dey play Ivory Coast knowing say dem need to collect three points or dem go comot from di tournament.

Also, di Elephants wey dey top di group wit four points dey hope to revenge dia 2019 quarter-final defeat to di Desert Foxes - Cote d'Ivoire neva lose any match for di group but dem need atleast a draw to secure dia place for di next round.

Di match go happen for di Japoma stadium by 16:00 GMT.

For di oda game of di group, Sierra Leone face Equatorial Guinea.

Equatorial Guinea dey second for Group E. So dem need at least draw to qualify as one of di best third-place teams.

A draw fit help Sierra Leone secure qualification but dat na if Algeria no win dia match.

In all, eye dey on top how Group D go take end.

First Half

1min: Kick off. Match don start

2mins: Bennacer start early Algeria attack on di inside-left. E win free-kick dangerous position afta a foul.

3mins: Mahrez free kick hit wall.

4mins: Ivory Coast Konan break go forward from left-back go inside Algeria penalty area before dem bring am down. No penalty.

6mins: Gradel carry ball wan attack but Ivory Coast players block am.

8mins: Ivory Coast chance! Konan collect pass from Gradel and shoot over di bar.

10mins: Behrahma carry ball run through di left and win corner for Algeria.

12mins: Booking. Yellow card for Ivory Coast Sergio Aurier.

13mins: Algeria win anoda corner.

15mins: Mahrez play free kick for Algeria but nobody fit control am.

18mins: vory Coast win free-kick for attacking position afta dem bring Pepe down.

21mins: Aurier concede corner to Algeria on di left.

23mins: Goal! Ivory Coast 1-0 Algeria. Kessie score afta pass from Pepe.

24mins: Pepe wey don dey busy since di game start, continue to worry Algeria.

25mins: Kossonou fall afta Benrahma put am under pressure.

26mins: Gradel win free-kick.

28mins: Algeria win corner on di right but nobody fit convert am.

31mins: Konan open tins up wit better skill on di left.

33mins: Algeria no dey press like team wey wan win. Na Ivory Coast continue to break into Algeria half especially from di right.

35mins: Algeria finally get chance wit ogbonge long ball from Mandi to Belaili but dem fit convert am.

36mins: Algeria win corner on di left.

39mins: Algeria dey try press wit long balls di Ivorians dey block dem.

40mins: Goal! Ivory Coast 2-0 Algeria. Sangaré give Ivory Coast dia second goal afta assist from Serge Aurier.

43mins: Keeper save weak shot from Bailil. Di defending champions hope don dey hang afta Ivory Coast second goal.

Ivory Coast v Algeria Line-up:

Ivory Coast: Badra Ali Sangare; Aurier, Kossounou, Deli, Konan, Ibrahim Sangare, Seri, Kessie, Gradel, Haller, Pepe.

Algeria: M'Bolhi; Attal, Bensebaini, Bedrane, Mandi, Belaili, Zerrouki, Bennacer, Mahrez, Benrahma, Bounedjah.