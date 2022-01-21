Afcon round of 16 fixtures: All you need sabi about Afcon 2021 Round of 16

21 January 2022

Di round of 16 stage of di African Cup of Nations Afcon 2021 go kick off on Sunday January 23.

Dis na as teams don play all di group games of di tournament wey dey hold for Cameroon.

Di biggest surprise na di exit of di defending champion Algeria wey no win one game for di competition - dem carry last for dia group.

Di North Africans draw 0-0 wit Sierra Leone di first game, den lose to Equatorial Guinea before Ivory Coast knack dem again.

Anoda shock na Ghana wey also disappoint dia fans as dem comot from di tournament afta first timers, Comoros qualify ahead of dem.

Kontris wey qualify for knockout stage

Na twenty-four teams take part for di Group state of Afcon 2021 unlike before wey na twenty teams.

However, na sixteen kontris qualify for di second round of di competition.

Di kontris wey qualify na; Burkina Faso, Gabon, Nigeria, Tunisia, Guinea, Gambia, Cameroon and Comoros.

Odas na; Senegal, Cape Verde, Morocco, Malawi, Mali, Equatorial, Guinea, Ivory Coast vs Egypt.

Afcon 2021 Round of 16

Na Burkina Faso go kick of di first game for di knockout stage against Gabon on Sunday for Limbe stadium by 5pm.

Di oda match for dat day na Nigeria vs Tunisia for di Roumde Adjia stadium Garoua by 8pm.

Dis second round of di tournament go continue till Wednesday January 26.

For all di round of 16 fixtures, read down inside di table to get all di informate.

Afta dis stage, di tournament go enta quarterfinal stage wey go begin on January 29 wit eight teams wey go emerge winners from di round of 16.