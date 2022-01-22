Coach Milovan Rajevac: Ghana sack Black Stars coach over poor performance for Afcon 2021

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images

Ghana Football Association (GFA) don sack Black Stars coach, Milovan Rajevac.

Dis sack dey come on de back of poor Black Stars performance during de AFCON2021 tournament.

GFA take dis decision after emergency meeting plus Sports Ministry on Friday.

Milovan Rajevac who Ghana appoint as coach few months ago no fit deliver impressive AFCON, instead de Black Stars end up at de bottom of Group C.

Second coming of Milovan to Black Stars

Dis be de second coming of Milovan Rajevac to coach de national team.

En new job be say he for lead Ghana to AFCON and World Cup, but de country terminate en contract.

Dis be sake of unlike 2010 where he lead Ghana to de World Cup, de current state of de national team no be poor.

Preciously, as head coach of de Black Stars e put together team wey perform well during de 2010 World Cup.

As manager for Black Stars from August 2008, e continue de Black Stars qualification campaign to 2010 World Cup.

Rajevac lead de team wey turn favourite during de tournament for South Africa until dem almost reach semi-finals.

De Black Stars lose out to Uruguay during quarter-finals through penalty shootout.

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images

Milovan Rajevac quit Ghana after di World Cup on 8 September 2010.

Rajevac be former footballer who play football professionally from 1973 to 1989.

During en youthful days, e play for de Olympic team of Yugoslavia, Red Stars Belgrade New York Arrows.

Black Stars sack three coaches in two years over poor performance

First be Kwesi Appiah who dem sack early January 2020.

Next dem sack C.K Akunnor who dem appoint thesame January 2020.

Akunnor chop sack after he win just 4 games out of 10 games.