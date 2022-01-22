Francis Ngannou vs Ciryl Gane UFC fight - See how to watch and oda tins you need to know

39 minutes wey don pass

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images

Francis Ngannou go defend im UFC heavyweight title against undefeated interim champion Ciryl Gane for UFC 270.

Di game go happun on Sunday 23 January 2021.

Big heavyweight fight dey always attract more attention dan any oda type, but dis game dey go way beyond a thrilling match-up.

One win for either of di boxers go get a dramatic effect on di heavyweight landscape for di UFC.

Ngannou, 35, na one di most powerful and dominant figures for MMA history, and e don win im past five fights through knockout.

Gane, 31, hold one perfect 10-0 record wit seven consecutive wins for di UFC, even as e just turn professional for 2018.

Di two fighters get history. Dem be old sparring partners, Na Ngannou former head coach Fernand Lopez train Gane and di reigning champion dey in di middle of one contract stand-off.

Footage of one sparring session three years ago between Ngannou and Gane bin recently show on social media, wey show Gane dey gain di upper hand.

Di leak bin vex Ngannou and e hit back wit claim say im go knock out Gane during di session for di MMA Factory in Paris.

"First of all, e no be sparring footage, na clip. I knock am out wit a left high kick," Ngannou bin tok.

Gane deny dis, wey cause tension, verbal exchange between di two for dia press conference on Thursday. Gane question Ngannou version of events before im call am "liar".

Gane become di first French fighter to capture a UFC world title wen im win di interim heavyweight title for UFC 265 for August.

Dis game go be compelling style match up wit a golden belt on di line.

How to watch di fight?

Date: Saturday, Jan. 22

Prelims go start for 6 p.m. ET/3 p.m. PT/12 a.m. for Nigeria

Main card: 10:00 p.m. ET / 3:00 a.m. GMT / 4:00 a.m. for Nigeria

Main event (approx): 12:15 a.m. ET / 5:15 a.m. GMT / 6:15 a.m. for Nigeria

Wia di Fight Between Francis Ngannou vs Ciryl Gane go take place?

Di fight between Francis Ngannou and Ciryl Gane go take place for di Honda Center for Anaheim, California.

UFC 270, Francis Ngannou vs Ciryl Gane: TV and Live Stream for Nigeria

You fit watch am on your DSTV decoder on channel 209 starting at 9 p.m. You fit also stream am from di DSTV Now website on di same channel. Di fight go also dey available on di UFC Fight Pass app for a fee. E also dey available on ESPN and ESPN+.

UFC 270: Francis Ngannou vs Ciryl Gane Fight Card

Main Card

Francis Ngannou vs. Ciryl Gane

Brandon Moreno vs. Deiveson Figueiredo

Michel Pereira vs. Andre Fialho