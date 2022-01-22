Ghana vs Nigeria FIFA 2022 world cup third round fixtures - All you need to know

one hour wey don pass

Wia dis foto come from, CAF

Anytime you hear Ghana vs Nigeria or Nigeria vs Ghana for any football competition, drama don start be dat.

Na sake of di rivalry wey di two kontris get wey don reach seventy-one years.

Ghana and Nigeria no dey see eye to eye sake of dis rivalry.

Di two West African kontris dey like show power against each oda, so dia football matches dey attract attention all ova di continent and di world.

As dem draw each oda for di final round of di African FIFA World Cup qualifiers on Saturday, di banter and arguments don start about who go win.

Nigeria vs Ghana Head to Head

Ghana na di kontri wey Nigeria don meet pass for football.

For di last 71 years, Ghana and Nigeria don meet plenti times for senior level.

Records show say Ghana and Nigeria don meet 49 times.

Ghana win 21 while Nigeria win 10 and dem draw 18.

For one of dia meetings for FIFA level, Ghana and Nigeria play goalless draw for Accra, Ghana and Nigeria beat dem 3-0 for Port Harcourt to qualify for di 2002 Korea /Japan World Cup.

For World Cup stage, Nigeria and Ghana don jam for di qualifying rounds of di 1962 World Cup, 1970 World Cup, 1974 and 2002 World Cups.

Current form

Di 2021 Africa Cup of Nations dey go on for Cameroon.

As di most recent football tournament, na im we go use judge wit di Group stage wey just end.

Out of three matches, Ghana lose dia first match to Morocco 1-0.

Dem draw dia second match wit Gabon 1-1.

Dem lose dia last match 2-3 to newcomers Comoros.

Nigeria win dia first match against Egypt 1-0.

Dem win dia second match 3-1 against Sudan.

Dem also win dia last match against Guin Bissau 2-0.

Ghana Possible starting XI (Ghana line up against Morocco)

Ghana:

Wollacott

Yiadom

Djiku

Amartey

Baba

Sulemana

Partey

Baba

Paintsil

J Ayew

A Ayew

Nigeria possible starting XI (Nigeria line-up against Egypt)

Okoye

Aina

Troost-Ekong

Omeruo

Sanusi

Onyeka

Ndidi

Aribo

Chukwueze

Iheanacho

Awoniyi

See how some fans dey react to di draw

As expected, di pairing of Ghana vs Nigeria don make fans dey ginger.

Check out some of di tins wey fans dey reason about di game.

