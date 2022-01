Rafael Nadal win Daniil Medvedev for Australian Open final

17 minutes wey don pass

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images

Rafael Nadal don win a record 21st Grand Slam men title for di most ogbonge fashion, im fight back from two sets down to beat Russia Daniil Medvedev for interesting classic Australian Open final.

Sixth seed Nadal rally to win 2-6 6-7 (5-7) 6-4 6-4 7-5 for Rod Laver Arena for Melbourne.

US Open champion Medvedev bin dey go for im second successive major title.

Medvedev, 25, bin dey in command before Nadal show come back to earn extraordinary win.

Di 35-year-old Spaniard don dey at di centre of some of di sport most incredible wins - but dis one go surely go down as di most amazing Grand Slam victory of im ogbonge career.

In di absence of Novak Djokovic wey dem deport and Roger Federer wey injure for Melbourne, Nadal don move one ahead of im great rivals for di race to finish with most major men singles titles.

Nadal achievement dey come only a few months afta im bin tink say e no go ever dey able to return to di tour because of one foot injury.

"Without a doubt na one of di most emotional wins of my career," e tok afta di trophy presentation.

Di issue restrict am to only one tournament for di final seven months of 2021, while coronavirus palava for mid-December also make am "very sick with fever".

Those palava mean say di Australian Open na just Nadal second competitive event in five months, afta e win one warm-up tournament for Melbourne Park earlier for January.

Nadal seal im victory afta five hours 24 minutes - and for 01:11 local time for Melbourne - wen Medvedev no fit return di net volley on di first of di Spaniard three match points.

Dropping im racquet to di floor, Nadal stand still with im hands on im hips and im mouth open. Afta e hug Medvedev, e waka go im support team and begin dey hala.

A triple first pump follow as e drop down to im knees, im hands cover im face as e look up to di sky.

Di intensity of im celebration show di joy Nadal feel afta di obstacles e get to overcome - on di night and in di recent months - to win.

Previously for im career, Nadal bin don only win three matches from two sets down and di last of those come for Wimbledon for 2007 against Russia Mikhail Youzhny.

Victory come at di end of di second longest Grand Slam final in history, just 30 minutes short of di 2012 final for Melbourne Park wen Nadal lost to Djokovic.