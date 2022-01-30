Mo Salah don equalise for Egypt.

Egypt vs Morocco: Live score, updates from Afcon 2021 quarter final game

30 January 2022, 16:13 WAT New Informate 6 minutes wey don pass

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images

Egypt dey face Morocco for Sunday AFCON 2021 oda quarter-final (15:00), with a last-four tie against Cameroon wey dey up for grabs.

Egypt na di most successful nation for di history of di Africa Cup of Nations, dem don win am for seven occasions, most recently for 2010.

Morocco don also lift di trophy, with dia single success tori from way back in 1976.

Check out how di match dey play live.

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images

I Min: Egypt 0-0 Morocco

E don start Morocco dey get us started.

2Mins : Na Bright start for Morocco. Ayman Ashraf fit don concede very, very early penalty, e slide in on Achraf Hakimi.

e look like say na fowl inside di box 18.

Referee Maguette Ndiaye go look am for VAR. E fit be di start Morocco need.

PENALTY to Morocco

Ayman Ashraf don concede penalty. E wipe out di legs of Achraf Hakimi with one sliding challenge.

6 Mins: GOAL - Egypt 0-1 Morocco

Sofiane Boufal na im score di penalty.

Beta start for Morocco and a very cool penalty from Sofiane Boufal.

Mohamed Abo Gabal for di Egypt goal dive to im right, Boufal slot in im penalty for di oda side and Morocco, afta only six minutes, take di lead.

9 Mins: Mohamed Salah swing in a corner from di right but Yassine Bounou for di Morocco goal show some confidence, e come off im line to punch am clear and clear di danger.

13 mins: Sofiane Boufal wey don already get one goal dey look for anoda as e strike from di edge of di penalty area, but e dey deflected behind off Egypt defender Mohamed Abdelmonem.

19 Mins: Egypt get free-kick 35 yards out but e dey deflected well over di top.

Mohamed Salah corner enta good area, but no-one dey run in to get am.

21 Mins: Egypt get strike at goal from Ayman Ashraf, di man wey concede di penalty, from 25 yards out. Yassine Bounou for di Morocco goal dive to im left and push am comot wit im two-handa, although e for fit dey able to hold am.

E stay out sha. Better from Egypt though.

26 Mins: Omar Kamal produce one clumsy sliding challenge on Sofiane Boufal. Di Egypt man pick up a yellow card for im effort.

32 Mins: Arsenal Mohamed Elneny concede one foul and come begin dey argue for di face of referee Maguette Ndiaye.

Egypt dey one goal down, so di last tin dem need na to go one man down due to lack of self-control.

Luckily for Elneny, he doesn't talk himself into trouble.

34 Mins: Paris St-Germain man Achraf Hakimi take di free-kick just outside di penalty area, e take am over di wall but e go just wide of pass di Egypt goal.

41 Mins: Morocco don get just one shot on target, and na dem dey lead. But Egypt demsefs don only get two. So far, di Moroccan defence don quiet Mohamed Salah.

43 Mins: Mohamed Salah remain on corner duty, maybe e go beta for am to dey di box and let someone else take dem.Yassine Bounou gada im latest effort, above im head for di penalty area wey full.

Good solid, confident keeping from di Moroccan number one.

45 Mins: First half don end.

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images

SECOND HALF

Second half don start.

If no more goal hapun, e go be Morocco wey go face Cameroon for di semi-finals.

50 Mins: Trezeguet don only dey pitch for a couple of minutes and nearly make instant impact.

Na great play from Mohamed Salah on di edge of di penalty area as e dey surrounded by three defenders but fit still find Trezeguet and di Villa man take a touch to set imself and fire at di goal with im second. E go wide.

53 Mins: GOAL!

Mo Salah don equalise for Egypt.

Mohamed Salah convert one rebound from close range afta Mohamed Abdelmonem diving header from one corner dey saved by Morocco goalkeeper Yassine Bounou

Game on now!

63 Mins: Brilliant from Wolves defender and Morocco captain Romain Saiss to keep am at 1-1.

Egypt Omar Marmoush, run to catch one long ball forward, dey just about to strike goal before Saiss come from nowhere, slide in and win di ball clean.