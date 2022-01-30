Mason Greenwood news: Police arrest man afta Man Utd suspend dia player

30 January 2022, 18:59 WAT New Informate one hour wey don pass

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images

Police don arrest one man in im 20s on suspicion of rape and assault afta Manchester United suspend footballer Mason Greenwood ontop allegations on social media.

Greater Manchester Police say dem hear about di "social media images and videos wey one woman post wey report incidents of physical violence".

Dem add say "we fit confam say we arrest one man in im 20s on suspicion of rape and assault".

E dey in custody.

Manchester United earlier say di player no go return to training or matches until further notice.

Di club say dem no dey "condone violence of any kind" and dem don hear of di allegations on social media but no go make no further comment until di "facts don dey established".

Mason Greenwood never respond to di allegations.