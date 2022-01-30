Everton: Frank Lampard agree to become dia new manager

By Phil McNulty

Chief football writer

19 minutes wey don pass

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images

Frank Lampard don finalise a two-and-a-half-year deal to become Everton new manager and now dey put im backroom staff in place and dey work on new signings.

E complete di formalities of him contract on Sunday.

Di 43-year-old replace Rafael Benitez, wey comot di club earlier dis month afta one win in 13 games.

Dem offer Lampard di job afta Everton top boss dem conduct a final round of interviews on Friday.

Di interviews include Lampard, Portuguese coach Vitor Pereira and current caretaker manager Duncan Ferguson.

Official announcement on Lampard dey expected from Everton on Monday.

Lampard dey close to secure im first signing afta Everton agree a deal to sign Manchester United midfielder Donny van de Beek on loan until di end of di season and more activity fit follow before di transfer window close on Monday.

E dey also put togeda im coaching team, with former Derby County and Swansea City manager Paul Clement - wey work with former Everton manager Carlo Ancelotti for Chelsea, Paris St-Germain, Real Madrid and Bayern Munich - wey tori dey say e fit move to Goodison Park along with Chelsea coach Joe Edwards.

Dem no support media player for your device Wetin we call dis Video, Frank Lampard: Watch im best Premier League goals for Chelsea