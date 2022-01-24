Cameroon vs Comoros Afcon 2021 Quarterfinal: Comoros go dey without three of dia goalkeepers against Cameroon

7 minutes wey don pass

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images Wetin we call dis foto, Comoros midfielder, El Fardou Nabouhane and Vincent Aboubakar of Cameroon

Cameroon go hope to qualify for di quarter-finals of Afcon on Monday as dem play first timers, Comoros for di round of sixteen.

Di Indomitable Lions dey play di Blue Sharks for Olembe Stadium and dem go hope to avoid any surprise from di team wey knack Ghana comot for di competition.

Expectation for di small Island kontri ahead di bin slim sake of how much effort Cameroon show for di group stage. But dia situation don worse ahead of di match for Olembe because dem go dey without any of dia recognised goalkeeper.

Dia first-choice goalkeeper Salim Ben Boina no dey available sake of injury while backup keepers, Moyadh Ousseini and Ali Ahamada dey among players wey get Covid.

For dis reason Comoros go use one of dia players wey no be goalkeeper as dia keeper for Monday game.

For di history of Afcon dis na di first time Cameroon and Comoros go meet.