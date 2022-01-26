Ivory Coast vs Egypt: Star studded Ivory Coast go fit supress Salah Egypt?

one hour wey don pass

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images

Wednesday na di last day of di Africa Cup of Nations' round of 16 stage.

Ivory Coast wey top Group E go meet Egypt wey carry second for Group C.

Di winner of dia match go join di host Cameroon and oda kontris wey don qualify for di Qurter finals.

Egypt na di most successful team for di Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) competition.

Na Liverpool star Mo Salah dey captain di side wey lose to Nigeria for dia opening game.

But dem dey play Ivory Coast wey don impress for di tournament as dia stars deon unleash dia talents against dia opponents.

Arsenal foward Nicolas Pepe na Ivory Coast player wey dey spread for field on every match day.

Di match dey happen by 17:00GMT for Japoma Stadium.

Ivory Coast vs Egypt Line up:

Ivory Coast: Badra Ali; Aurier, Bailly, Deli, Konan; Kessié, Seri, Sangaré; Pépé, Haller, Gradel