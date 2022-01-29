Gambia vs Cameroon prediction: Time, Head to head and oda tins to know as tough lion and scorpion battle for semi-final spot

De quarter final game between Cameroon and Gambia promise for bi one of de show piece games for dis 33rd edition of Africa Nations Cup, AFCON Cameroon 2021.

Na de first taim since 1972 weh Cameroon go play wit newcomers back-to-back, Comoros for knockout stage and Gambia for quarter final.

For oda competitions, na de third time weh de two teams di meet. For AFCON 2017 qualifiers, Cameroon beat Gambia at home and away on 3-0 aggregate.

Between 2016 and 2022 plenti tins don change, and as first timer, Gambia don turn e road blocks to solutions.

Cameroon win two games for group stage against Burkina Faso 2-1 and Ethiopia 4-1, den draw wit Cape Verde 1-1. For quarter final Cameroon win Comoros 2-1.

Gambia for dia part, Gambia beat Mauritania 1-0, draw 1-1 wit Mali den beat Tunisia 1-0 for qualify for knockout stage. Gambia send Guinea packing wit 1-0 defeat to qualify for quarter finals.

De only difference wit Cameroon na say Gambia no score more dan one goal for each match and like Cameroon, Gambia draw one match. Cameroon concede more goals dia opponent concede only one goal.

Cameroon don cross quarter finals for two of de past three editions and de last for 2017 bi against Senegal for 5-4 penalties.

Gambia wan become de first kontri for reach semi-final as newcomer since 1996 wen South Africa start AFCON reach that level, win de cup.

Gambia di bank on dia striking force, Ablie Djallow and Moussa Barrow as Cameroon di count on Vincent Aboubakar and Karl Toko Ekambi, de two score most 8 of de Cameroon goals.

Tom Saintfiet-Gambia Coach

I give my team 20 percent chance and Cameroon get 80 percent, we don bi used to, since ah take over as coach.

Cameroon na one of de biggest football nations for Africa and even for de world and big favourite.

We don play against strong teams and we manage for win.

Against Cameroon, we no go fear, we go play till the end. Cameroon na bonus match. We visit Limbe, Bafoussam and now Douala and we wan continue for Yaoundé.

Ablie Djallow Midfielder

"Na tough match, we don prepare well. Like for oda games, we go put all assets for we side. Na Cameroon get pressure as deh di play in front of dia fans.

Cameroon Coach Antonio Conceicao

"We don manage positive course, and we get satisfactory record so far.

For play Gambia we target na for win.

We team laik to play and take any opponent de way de bi.

Gambia na team wit correct attacking force wit about six quality players and deh di also defend well.

All tin bi possible even if we wan win. We know say Gambia go give we tough times and we need for bi careful"

Defender Jean Charles Castelleto

"We don try we best so far and against Gambia we objective na only for win. We di play against good team".

