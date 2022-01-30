Mason Greenwood: Harriet Robson allegations make Manchester United release statement

one hour wey don pass

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images Wetin we call dis foto, Mason Greenwood score 17 goals for Manchester United last season

Manchester United say dem dey aware of allegations wey concern dia player Mason Greenwood.

United statement dey come afta Greenwood girlfriend, Harriet Robson bin accuse di footballer say im physically beat her.

She bin post pictures and videos of di allegation for her Instagram story wey she caption: "To everyone wey wan know wetin Mason Greenwood actually dey do to me".

Di 20-year old footballer never comment on di allegation but im club say: "We dey aware of images and allegations wey dey circulate on social media. We no go make any further comment until di facts don dey established."

Di club add say, "Manchester United no dey condone violence of any kind."

Greenwood wey United promote from dia academy make im debut for march 2019. Im don make 129 appearances for Manchester United and don score 35 goals.

For September 2021, England coach Gareth Southgate bin send Greenwood and Phil Foden back home afta dem beat Iceland 1-0 becos dem go against Covid-19 guidelines.

For dat time, allegations bin comot say local girls bin visit di two players during di trip, but Southgate bin quash di report as im bin tok say: "Nobody from outside our party come into di areas of di hotel wey we occupy."

Dis new allegations against Greenwood dey come at a time wen fellow footballer, Benjamin Mendy wey dey play for rivals Manchester City bin dey detention as im too dey face allegations of rape and sexual assault.

Di 27-year-old dey accused of attacking five women between October 2020 and August 2021.