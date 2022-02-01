Transfer done deals today: Aubameyang transfer to Barcelona, Dele Alli join Everton - Di top football transfers wey happun on deadline day

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images Wetin we call dis foto, Dejan Kulusevski, Dele Alli, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Dan Burn all bin dey on di move

Di January transfer window close by 12:00 Tuesday morning but before then some last minute deals happun between football clubs for Europe.

During di window, Premier League clubs complete di second-highest spending in history for January - with a total of £295m spent - as Tottenham make di biggest moves on deadline day.

Total of 12 Premier League transfers happun on deadline day, e see spending jump to di highest total since dem spend £430m for 2018 as clubs appear to don recover from effects Covid bin get on finances.

Dis na some of di top ones wey happun including di biggest one wey see Pierre Emerick Aubameyang leave Arsenal to join Barcelona.

Aubameyang join Barcelona

Dis na di biggest one wey happun on deadline day as di Gabonese forward leave North London after four years to join Spanish giants Barcelona on a free transfer.

Di former Borussia Dortmund bin get problems with Arsenal after manager Mikel Arteta drop am from di team for disciplinary mata few months ago.

Spanish football expert Guillem Balague for im analysis for BBC Sport say Aubameyang take serious pay cut to move to La Liga.

Dele Alli join Everton

Di English player join Everton on a free transfer from Tottenham after im fail to impress new manager Antonio Conte although di Tofees go pay some money if di player play reach certain games.

Na player wey start im career brightly for MK Dons before moving to North London but recent seasons see im football drop wella.

Aaron Ramsey to Rangers

Dis Welshman bin dey go through tough times for Juventus as e dey find playing time hard to come by and na wetin make am pursue move to Scottish league leaders Rangers.

Di former Arsenal midfielder na pesin wey shine during im time with di Gunners but since e move to Italy im career take hit even though im and Gareth Bale na still di two biggest names for Wales national team.

Di player go hope say e go fit rekindle im career in Scotland under new manager Giovanni Van Bronckhorst.

Christian Eriksen join Brentford

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images Wetin we call dis foto, Christian Eriksen

Dis transfer no too surprise pipo because Eriksen dey seriously look for club afta Inter Milan release am due to im heart condition.

Reports say some doctors even advise di former Tottenham player to give up football because of im heart but di Danish player dey eager to show say e fit still play.

Joining Brentford means say Eriksen go return to London wia e enjoy im best years as a player playing for Spurs.

Donny Van De Beek join Everton

Dis na anoda player wey be say na lack of playing time make am move to another club.

DVB as fans dey call am bin join Manchester United three years ago with so much promise after e captain a young Ajax side reach semi final of champions league but to get playing time dey hard am for United.