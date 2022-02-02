Burkina Faso vs Senegal: Preview, head to head plus all you need to know as Stallions face Taranga Lions

one hour wey don pass

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images

Surprise semi-finalist Burkina Faso go face wetin pipo say na dia hardest opponent on Wednesday.

Dem dey play Senegal, one of di favourites to win di African Cup of Nations (Afcon) 2021 wey dey happen for Cameroon.

Whoever win di match go qualify for di final wey go happen on Sunday.

Senegal dey hope to make dem sef back-to-back Afcon finalist afta dia loss to Algeria for 2019.

Di match go hold for Stade Omnisport Ahmadou Ahidjo for Yaounde for 7pm GMT.

Burkina Faso vs Senegal preview

Di two West African kontris don reach Afcon final before but none of dem don win am.

Senegal start slow on dia way to di semi-final but dem score more goals for di quarter finals.

Also, Burkina Faso wit dia young team also beat Tunisia to enta semi final.

Di Burkina Faso vs Senegal dey unpredictable but eye go dey on top Liverpool forward Sadio Mane to show im sef but di Burkinababe go miss dia 19 year old striker Dango Ouattara.