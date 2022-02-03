Cameroon vs Egypt prediction: Team news ahead of Africa Cup of Nations semi-final fixture

one hour wey don pass

Cameroon and Egypt don set for lock horns for semi-final game for 33rd edition of Africa Cup of Nations for Olembe stadium.

De two teams go square off for de semi-final on Thursday with their eyes on another title for de Africa Cup of Nations.

Ahead of de fixture, de two teams don engage in war of words wey start as de two teams qualify for semi-final.

'De next match na war and wuna get for bi ready for war, na so former Lions' captain, now president for Fecafoot, Samuel Eto'o Fils bin tell de Lions for encourage dem.

But, Egyptian Coach no laik dis Eto'o Fils e tok for players. Carlos Queiroz say no bi war and say make Eto'o Fils take back de words.

"Ah no fit komot for dis kontri weh ah no take de trophy, Captain for Pharaohs, Mohammed Salah too declare.

De match go take place for de Olembe stadium wia eight pipo bin die for stampede wey happun on 24 January wen Cameroon beat comoros for round of 16.

Cameroon vs Egypt head to head

Cameroon and Egypt don win Afcon 12 taims combine - seven for Egypt and five for Cameroon.

Di two countries know each other well well and go meet for 11th taim for Afcon, more dan any other teams.

Egypt don win dia last four Afcon games against Cameroon and deh score nine goals.

Cameroon win for seven of de nine semi-final games weh deh play for Afcon while Egypt dey lead Cameroon as deh pass semi-final stage eight taims.

Cameroon eliminate Egypt for 2006 Afcon semi-finals wen dem beat dem 2-1.

Team news & match prediction

Egypt go play without dia key central defender Ahmed Hegazy weh e get injury. Also, Marwan Mohamed Moustafa Dawoud chop suspension and no go play.

Meanwhile nobody dey injured or dey out for Camroon for dis match.