Cameroon vs Egypt penalty shootout: Gabaski save two penalties as Pharaoh's reach Afcon 2021 final

one hour wey don pass

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images

Goalkeeper Gabaski na im become di hero as im save two penalties for Egypt wey overcome hosts Cameroon for penalty shootout afta di game end goalless.

Di win see Egypt progress to di Africa cup of Nations Final wia dem go play Senegal on Sunday.

Hosts Cameroon bin hit di post two times during 90 minutes, first from Michael Ngadeu-Ngadjui header and den Samuel Gouet long-range shot also hit di woodwork.

Egypt star man Salah bin dey quiet for much of di game, im bin curl one shot wey go wide for first half and almost profit from loose back pass but im fail to convert am.

Di Liverpool man bin no need step up to take one of di penalties as Cameroon miss three of dia kicks. Gabaski save Harols Moukoudi and James Lea Siliki shots while Clinton N'Jie shoot wide.

Di game bin boil over towards di end as Egypt coach Carlos Queiroz see red card for arguing wit di referee, im assistant Wael Gomaa collect card too.

Both coaches go now no dey for touchline wen di Pharaoh's go play Senegal for di final on Sunday as Gomaa bin don collect yellow for quarter-final against Morocco.