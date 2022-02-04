Winter Olympics 2022: Africans wey dey compete for 2022 Beijing Olympics

Only five African kontris go dey represented for di Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics.

Nigeria, Ghana, Eritrea, Morocco and Madagascar get just one athlete each wey dey compete for di games.

Although di live sport start on Wednesday wit mixed double curling, di opening ceremony go hold dis Friday to mark di official start of di 24th Winter Games.

Almost 3,000 athletes from 91 nations go compete to get their hands on one of di 109 gold medals wey dey on offer across seven sports.

Di Six athletes go compete for alpine skiing and cross-country events for di Winter Olympics.

Although plenty troubles and controversies dey for di build-up of di game like di tight Covid-19 controls, political tensions on top accuse of human rights abuses plus boycotts, di Chinese President Xi Jiping however don assure world pipo say dem go do dia best to deliver safe, ogbonge and correct games.

Afta wetin dey considered as di most ‘African Winter Olympics’ ever for, six athletes dey return to di games no be only to participate but also to showcase their progress and promising potential for di sport.

Unlike for PyeongChang when eight nations represent di continent across four sports, di African winter athletes for Beijing go compete in Alpine and Cross-country skiing.

Wetin to sabi about six Africans wey go compete for Beijing 2022

Nigeria - Samuel Ikpefan, Cross-country Skiing

For di first time in history, Nigeria go field cross-country skier for di Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics.

Di French-born skier decide to represent Nigeria afta im dream to represent France for 2011 no dey possible.

Di former French Youth sprint champion dey cleared to represent di west African nation for 2018. E tell Olympics.com say im dey happy to wear di green and white colours as e dey help am build stronger connection wit im father land.

Samuel Ikpefan wey grow up for Annemasse for di French Alps bin get taste of top level competition for January 2021 wen e participate for im first World Cup for Falun, Sweden.

Weeks later, e compete for di cross-country World championships.

"I dey proud to get di chance to represent one African nation for di Olympic Games," kpefan tok.

Madagascar - Mialitiana Clerc, Alpine Skiing

Mialitiana Clerc na Madagascar first female Olympic skier.

Afta her Olympic debut for PyeongChang 2018 aged 16. She be di only African woman wey go compete for Beijing.

And no be just about di experience for di young skier: She tell Olympics.com say she dey try be di first woman wey go win medal for di Olympics.

Madagascar - Mathieu Neumuller, Alpine Skiing

Mathieu Neumuller go also be Madagascar flag-bearer for Beijing.

“DI Olympic Games na stage in skiing wey dey exceptional, and as I dey reason am, edey make my heart beat very fast. A little stress but a lot of joy," Neumuller tell Olympics.com.

E don compete for several competitions wey include three World Cup events for France.

Morocco - Yassine Aouich, Alpine skiing

Yassine Aouich go become di eight athlete from im kontri to compete for di Winter Olympics.

E come from Ifrane, one city wey dey located for di Atlas Mountains wey dey known for im Alpine climatic conditions.

Aouich, wey take part for giant slalom, achieve im lifelong dream afta e contest for di 2020-2021 World championships for Cortina d'Ampezzo and one FIS race in Kolasin, Montenegro.

Ghana - Carlos Maeder, Alpine Skiing

Another pesin to look out for na Ghanaian born Carlos Maeder.

E achieve ogbonge qualification and go be di third Ghanaian to qualify for di Winter Olympic Games.

Maeder na di second Olympian skier from im kontri afta di 'Snow Leopard' , wey compete for .

Di 43-year-old hope say im Beijing qualification go inspire odas to continue to dey follow dia dreams.

Eritrea - Shannon Abeda, Alpine Skiing

Na another African wey ready to return to di Olympic slopes in Beijing.

Abeda na Eritrea first winter Olympian and e begin ice skating when e be three years old.

E announce im retirement from alpine skiing afta PyeongChang for 2018.

But later resume skiing again for September 2021 wit hope say im go qualify and dey happy wen e secure quota for di Olympucs three months later.