Burkina Faso vs Cameroon prediction: Kick-off time, team news ahead of Afcon 2021 third-place match

51 minutes wey don pass

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images

For di second time for di ongoing 2021 Africa Cup of Nations, hosts Cameroon go meet wit Burkina Faso.

Unlike wen dem meet for group stage, dis time Bronze medal go dey at stake to crown di team wey go finish third for Afcon 2021.

Wen dem bin first meet for di opening fixture of di tournament, di Indomitable Lions come from behind to defeat di Stallions 2-1 for di Ahmadou Ahidjo Stadium.

Dis game go dey more important for both sides wey lose dia semi-final fixtures and also di chance to play for dis year final.

Hosts, Cameroon go hope to compensate dia kontrimen afta dem lose 3-1 on penalties to Egypt for di semi-final.

Di wounded Indomitable Lions don play for two, third-place play-off match - dem don win one and lose di oda.

Meanwhile Burkina Faso go dey all out for revenge and to make sure dem no lose to Cameroon two times for di same competition.

Coach Kamou Malo go dey confident of di progress di Stallions don make despite dia 3-1 semi-final defeat against Senegal. Dat match na di third time wey Burkina Faso go make semi-final for di last four Afcon.

Di Stallions go hope to secure anoda third-place finish like dem bin do for 2017 Afcon wia dem beat Ghana 1-0.

Team news

Dango Ouattara go return to selection afta im bin sit out di semi-final due to suspension. Im bin see red for di quarter-final match against Tunisia.

Midfielder Adama Guira dey suspended while goalkeepr Herve Koffi participation for dis match dey in doubt afta im limp off for Burkina Faso last match.

Cameroon players dey fully fit for dis third-place match.

Prediction

Expectations bin dey amongst Cameroonians say di Indomitable Lions go roar to dia sixth Afcon title based on say na dem be hosts of di 2021 edition.

Dat no turn out to be but a third place finish go heal di wounds of fans of di Central African kontri.

Burkina Faso 1-2 Cameroon.

Kick-off time