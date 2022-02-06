Senegal vs Egypt: Head to Head as two Liverpool players, Mo Salah and Sadio Mane go meet for Afcon final

Senegal neva win di African Cup of Nations (Afcon) before but dem don reach final of di competition several times.

Egypt on di oda hand don win am - dem don win Afcon seven times.

Na di two kontris wit di two best players for Africa dey play di Afcon 2021 final on Sunday.

Di Teranga Lions don reach final again for di second time back-to-back. Di West African kontri bin reach final for di 2019 edition wia dem lose to Algeria.

Meanwhile, di Pharoes dey hope to win di competition for di eight time.

Journey to final

Pundits, alias sabi pipo for sports bin list Egypt and Senegal among di kontris wey be favourites to win Afcon 2021.

Di two kontris no no start di competion well - Egypt lose dia first game 1-0 to Nigeria while Senegal also struggle through the group stage.

But di Teranga Lions begin perform well as dem enter di round of 16. Na di same ginger wey Egypt too carry from di round of 16 dem take enter final afta dem beat host kontri, Cameroon for di semi-final.

Players to watch

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images Wetin we call dis foto, Senegal forward Sadio Mane and Egypt forward Mo Salah

Di two teams get ogbonge players wey fit lead dem to victory.

Mo Salah of Egypt and Sadio Mane for Senegal - both players na captain of dia teams and dem dey play for di same football club, Liverpool.

Oda players na Senegal goalkeeper, Édouard Mendy and Egypt striker, Trézéguet wey im real name na Mahmoud Hassan.

Senegal vs Egypt Head to Head

Egypt and Senagal don play each oda 12 times - dis na across competitions since 1986.

Out of di 12 times dem don meet di Pharaohs don win six times while Teranga Lions win four time. Dem play draw for two games.

Senegal get local coach, Aliou Cisse, wey be former National team player.

Im don lose two Afcon finals. First na for 2002 as a player and 2019 as a coach.

Meanwhile, Egypt coach na Carlos Queiroz from Portugal. Im na ogbonge coach wey don manage plenty teams both for club and national team.

Queiroz no go dey available to coach im team from di sidelines sake of di Red Card im chop during dia semi-final match against Cameroon.