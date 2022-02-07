AFCON: Final whistle before time and oda moments for competition wey make pipo tok, para

Wia dis foto come from, AFP

Di 2021 Africa Cup of Nations finish on Sunday after a month of football action for Cameroon.

Dis na some of di unforgettable moments from di number one football tournament on di African continent.

Senegal win first AFCON trophy

Wia dis foto come from, Anadolu Agency

Teranga lions coach Aliou Cisse tok say after di match 'Dis na for our pipo, Senegal don wait 60 years for dis trophy'

After several disappointments in di past especially at di 2002 and 2019 final wey dem lose, Sadio Mane finally make mark for im kontri after e lead dem to dia first AFCON trophy and e also win player of di tournament.

Reports say many pipo for Dakar, capital of Senegal no sleep as dem party throughout di night.

Referee blow final whistle before time

Wia dis foto come from, Anadolu Agency

Na drama end di match between Tunisia and Mali for di opening match for Group F.

Kasala start afta di referee Janny Sikazwe blow final whistle wen time neva reach 90 minutes.

Di action of di referee cause serious controversy for Limbe stadium wia Tunisia find equaliser Ibrahima Kone score 50mins from penalty spot to give Mali di goal.

Players and staff of Tunisia rush enta pitch to challenge di referee.

E take di stadium security to protect the referee Janny Sikazwe to keep am away from di angry Tunisia team.

First woman referee for AFCON history

Wia dis foto come from, NurPhoto

Salima Mukansanga wey become di first woman to officiate as centre referee for di history of Afcon after she take charge of Zimbabwe and Guinea for group stage.

She be international football referee from Rwanda.

Salima dey part of four female officials wey officiate for di Afcon 2021 tournament.

She don also referee games for Olympics, FIFA Women's World Cup, Africa Women Cup of Nations and Caf Women's Champions League.

Nigeria perfect record for group stage

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images

Super Eagles of Nigeria na di only team wey win all of dia 3 matches for di group stage of AFCON 2021.

Dem beat Egypt 1-0, Sudan 3-1 and Guinea Bissau 2-0 to make dem di only perfect team from di group stage although dem shockingly lose for round of 16 against Tunisia.

Na di first time wey Nigeria top dia group for AFCON in 26 years though dem no go on to meet dia supporters expectations regarding di tourney.

Egypt coach miss final after red card

Wia dis foto come from, KENZO TRIBOUILLARD

Coach Carlos Quieroz of Egypt collect red card for semi final match against Cameroon wey make am miss di final match against Senegal.

Di Portuguese watch di final match from di stand just like supporters but screen show am constantly on di phone with im assistants.