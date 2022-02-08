Kurt Zouma: West Ham condemn defender as video wey show am dey hit pet cat go viral

West Ham United don "unreservedly condemn" Kurt Zouma for hitting im cat after one video wey show France defender dey kick and slap im pet go viral.

Di video show di 27-year-old Zouma as im dey kick di cat across di floor and slap am for face.

Zouma don apologise and di club say dem go deal wit di incident internally.

"I want to apologise for my actions. E no get any excuse for my behaviour, wey I sincerely regret," di centre-back tok for one statement.

"I also want to say how deeply sorry I dey to anyone wey di video upset. I go like to assure everybody say our two cats dey perfectly fine and healthy.

"Our whole family love and cherish dem, and dis behaviour na isolated case wey no go happun again."

Zouma brother Yoan na im feem di video wey The Sun news first publish, e show di player as e dey throw show at di pet and den chase am around one room.

"West Ham United unreservedly condemn di actions of Kurt Zouma for di video wey circulate," di club wey sign di defender for summer from Chelsea for £29.8m tok.

"We don speak to Kurt and we go deal wit di matter internally, but we go like to make am clear say we no dey in any way condone cruelty towards animals."

Royal Society for Prevention of Cruelty Animals tok-tok pesin say: "Dis na very upsetting video. E no ever dey acceptable to kick, hit or slap animal, for punishment or otherwise.

"We dey so grateful to people wey report di suspected animal suffering to us and we go like to reassure people say we go always look into and, if necessary, investigate any complain wey una carry come give us about animal welfare."

Professional Footballers' Association chief executive Maheta Molango also criticise Zouma as im give evidence to a Digital, Culture, Media and Sport select committee on Tuesday.

"Dis no be for us to discipline am, na for im employer to discipline, but our role na to tell di player say dis type of behaviour no dey acceptable," im tok.