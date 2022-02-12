Israel Adesanya vs Robert Whittaker: Time, how to watch and wetin you need to know about di UFC 271 fight

56 minutes wey don pass

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images

Israel Adesanya and Robert Whittaker go face each oda on Sunday, (by West Africa time) 12, February 2022.

Dis na one of di rematch wey plenti pipo don dey wait for for di UFC middleweight category.

Di fight, wey go be di main event of UFC 271 go hapun for di Toyota Center for Houston, Texas.

Di first time di two bin meet nearly three years ago for Middleweight division, Adesanya bin knock Whittaker out.

Dem meet for di first time for UFC 243 for October 2019, wen Adesanya knock out Whittaker for di second round. Adesanya na di current middleweight champ and don dominate di division since im win di belt.

Adesanya don win 21 of im fights while Whittaker don win 24.

Adesanya don lose once while Whittaker don lose five times. Both of dem never draw.

Who else dey di main card?

Di UFC 271 co-main event go feature heavyweight fight between Derrick Lewis vs. Tai Tuivasa.

Middleweight fight between Jared Cannonier vs. Derek Brunson, bantamweight matchup between Kyler Phillips vs. Marcelo Rojo and lightweight fight between Bobby Green vs. Nasrat Haqparast.

How to watch Adesanya vs. Whittaker

DSTV subscribers for Nigeria and elsewhere go fit watch am live ontop SS Action (210).