Blessing Okagbare: Nigeria Sprinter chop 10 years ban for 'multiple' anti-doping breach

22 minutes wey don pass

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images Wetin we call dis foto, Blessing Okagbare win her 100m heat for Tokyo Olympics before she chop suspension

Nigerian sprinter Blessing Okagbare don chop 10-year ban for "multiple breach of anti-doping rules".

Di Athletics Integrity Unit (AIU) say di 33-year-old bin chop ban for five years for di use of multiple prohibited substances and five for not co-operating wit di investigation.

Okagbare bin chop suspension during di Tokyo Olympics after she fail one drug test.

Brett Clothier, head of di AIU, say 10-year ban na "strong message against attempts to cheat".

Okagbare win silver medal for long jump for di 2008 Olympics and also win World Championship medals in di 200m and long jump.

She bin also contest medal for di women 100m for Tokyo last year and win her heat for 11.05 seconds.

But dem rule her out for di semi-finals afta AIU say she test positive for one human growth hormone afta one out-of-competition test on 19 July.

For October, dem charge Okagbare wit three anti-doping offences, wey she deny.

Okagbare get 30 days to appeal against di AIU disciplinary tribunal decision for di Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS).

Medals wey Blessing don win

Wia dis foto come from, Ian Walton Wetin we call dis foto, Blessing Okagbare

World Championships

Silver

2013 Moscow Long jump

Bronze

2013 Moscow 200 m

Commonwealth Games

Gold - 2014 Glasgow 100 m

Gold - 2014 Glasgow 200 m

Silver - 2014 Glasgow 4×100 m relay

Bronze - 2018 Gold Coast 4×100 m relay

All-Africa Games

Gold - 2011 Maputo Long jump

Gold - 2011 Maputo 4×100 m relay

Gold - 2015 Brazzaville 4×100 m relay

Silver - 2007 Algiers Long jump

Silver - 2011 Maputo 100 m

African Championships

Gold - 2010 Nairobi 100 m

Gold - 2010 Nairobi Long jump

Gold - 2010 Nairobi 4×100 m relay

Gold - 2014 Marrakesh 100 m

Gold - 2014 Marrakesh 4×100 m relay

Gold - 2018 Asaba 4×100 m relay

Silver - 2012 Benin 100 m

IAAF World Relays

Gold - 2015 Nassau 4×200 m relay

Continental Cup